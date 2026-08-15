



India marked its 80th Independence Day with grandeur and global recognition as leaders from Singapore, Israel and the United States extended warm greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.





The messages underscored the depth of India’s international partnerships and the shared vision of cooperation across strategic, economic and technological domains.





Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in a letter to President Murmu, congratulated India on the joyous occasion and emphasised the robust Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.





He noted that bilateral ties are underpinned by strong people-to-people connections and have expanded into emerging areas such as skills development, digitalisation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.





He highlighted that both countries could draw on their complementary strengths to identify new opportunities for mutual benefit. Tharman also stressed the shared interest in maintaining a peaceful, open and connected region, pledging Singapore’s continued cooperation with India in trade, the digital economy, energy security and the energy transition. He conveyed his best wishes for President Murmu’s health and prosperity for the people of India.





Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended his greetings through a message on X, celebrating the close friendship between Israel and India. He congratulated President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India, expressing hope that the two nations would continue to strengthen their “beautiful friendship.” His message reflected the enduring warmth and strategic alignment between the two democracies.





The greetings were further amplified by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described the US-India relationship as stronger than ever.





He highlighted the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi, noting that bilateral cooperation spans defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space collaboration and commerce.





Rubio emphasised that this collaboration is making both nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger and more prosperous. He also underlined the importance of deep people-to-people bonds, describing ties of friendship and family as the foundation of a resilient and forward-looking partnership. He expressed optimism about the future the two countries would build together.





The collective messages from Singapore, Israel and the United States illustrate the breadth of India’s global partnerships as it celebrates its 80th Independence Day.





Singapore highlighted its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and cooperation in emerging sectors, Israel reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral friendship, and the United States underscored strategic convergence across defence, technology and people-to-people ties.





Together, these greetings reflect India’s growing stature on the world stage and the shared aspirations of its partners for a peaceful, prosperous and interconnected future.





ANI







