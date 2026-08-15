



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended warm greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the country’s 80th Independence Day, emphasising that the US‑India relationship is “stronger than ever.”





In his statement from Washington, DC, Rubio underlined that the personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had played a significant role in strengthening bilateral ties.





Rubio’s message highlighted the breadth of cooperation between the two nations, spanning defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space collaboration and commerce. He stressed that this partnership was not only benefiting both countries but also contributing to the safety, strength and prosperity of the wider Indian Ocean region.





He noted that the deep ties of friendship and family between the peoples of the United States and India formed the foundation of a partnership that was innovative, resilient and forward‑looking. Rubio added that Washington looked forward to the future that both countries would build together.





As part of the global celebrations, the Indian High Commission in Canberra hoisted the national flag under the ‘Suryapath Tiranga’ initiative. This symbolic program seeks to carry the Tricolour across the globe from one sunrise to the next, marking India’s 80th Independence Day in a unique manner.





In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. This year’s event carries special significance as it marks 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlights the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.





According to official details, Prime Minister Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will then receive the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.





The Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will hoist the National Flag. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist him in hoisting the Tricolour.





The flag hoisting will be synchronised with a 21‑gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.





Following the flag hoisting, Prime Minister Modi will address the nation. This will mark his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. At the conclusion of his address, NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers will sing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.





A total of 2,500 boy and girl cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, will participate in the celebrations. They will be seated on Gyanpath and will form the words ‘Vande Mataram’, adding a powerful visual element to the commemoration of India’s 80th Independence Day.





ANI







