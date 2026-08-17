



Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit New Delhi on 12–13 September 2026 for the 18th BRICS Summit, marking his first trip to India since the deadly Galwan Valley clashes of June 2020. The visit is seen as a historic diplomatic manoeuvre that could reshape Asian geopolitics and signal a cautious thaw in Sino‑Indian relations.





Xi Jinping’s anticipated arrival in New Delhi comes after six years of strained ties. His last visit to India was in October 2019, months before the Galwan Valley confrontation that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops. The clashes pushed bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades, prompting India to ban Chinese technology applications and tighten foreign investment rules for border‑sharing nations.





The BRICS Summit will be held on 12–13 September 2026, with India returning to the hosting chair after five years. Alongside Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are expected to attend, creating opportunities for sideline bilateral engagements.





The summit’s theme is “Building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability,” reflecting the bloc’s expanded membership since 2024, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE.





India has updated its official map of Arunachal Pradesh ahead of the summit, highlighting strategic passes, lakes, settlements and war memorials linked to the 1962 India‑China war. This move underscores India’s territorial stance while signalling cautious stabilisation of ties. The update does not alter India’s territorial claims but formalises visibility of historically significant areas such as Tawang.





Diplomatic sequencing is underway to facilitate Xi’s visit. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is expected to travel to Beijing for high‑level talks, while the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on border affairs prepares expert interventions to address friction points in eastern Ladakh.





A Special Representatives’ dialogue is also planned, marking the first such meeting since the creation of new expert groups under the WMCC framework.





For Xi, entering India’s highly nationalistic political environment requires strong domestic confidence. The visit signals Beijing’s recognition that a frozen conflict with a rising economic power is unsustainable, especially while facing strategic friction with the United States in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.





For Modi, hosting Xi projects global statesmanship, allowing New Delhi to engage Beijing under the multilateral umbrella of BRICS without appearing to concede diplomatically.





India’s supply chains remain heavily dependent on Chinese intermediate goods, particularly in pharmaceuticals and electronics. Normalising trade protocols is therefore a pressing priority for the Modi administration. The summit provides a platform to balance economic stakes with strategic concerns while projecting BRICS as a vital forum for the Global South.





The African continent will closely watch the summit. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has funded vast infrastructure projects across Africa, while India has countered with maritime security pacts and digital investments.





A stabilisation of ties between Beijing and New Delhi could ease geopolitical friction for African states, enabling the BRICS New Development Bank to deploy capital more effectively.





Military commanders along the Himalayan frontier remain on high alert. A ceremonial handshake in New Delhi will not erase decades of suspicion, but it represents the most significant effort yet to prevent the Asian century from fracturing along the Himalayas. The summit is poised to be a turning point in regional diplomacy.





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