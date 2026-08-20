



Five American nationals and Ecuador’s intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi were among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya’s central region on Wednesday morning.





The incident occurred at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, where the aircraft went down with all seven on board losing their lives, according to Samburu County Police Commander David Nkoro.





The helicopter was carrying guests from luxury tour agency &Beyond. Operator Lady Lori Helicopters confirmed the crash but said the cause has not yet been determined.





The aircraft involved was a Eurocopter EC130-B4, manufactured by Airbus Helicopters and originally developed by Eurocopter.





It is a single-engine helicopter capable of carrying five to seven passengers along with one pilot. The flight was travelling from the Loisaba wildlife conservancy to the Ewaso Ngiro River when it crashed.





Among the victims was Michele Sensi-Contugi, director general of Ecuador’s intelligence agency, and his wife Stephany Sensi, a fashion designer. Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo reported that its executive Jose Suarez was also among those killed. Ecuador’s presidential office issued condolences to the family of Sensi-Contugi in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.





The US State Department confirmed the deaths of five American citizens. A spokesperson said the US Embassy was in contact with local authorities and was providing consular assistance. The statement added that the United States extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who perished.





The Kenya Red Cross reported that search and recovery operations were underway but were being hampered by difficult terrain and an active fire at the crash site. It noted that an additional team had been dispatched from Isiolo to reinforce the operation. Images from the site showed smoke rising from the rugged landscape, complicating access for emergency responders.





Kenya’s Transport Ministry has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. Aviation experts have pointed out that the EC130 B4 is widely used for tourism flights due to its panoramic visibility and quiet technology, but like all single-engine helicopters, it is vulnerable to mechanical failure in challenging terrain.





The crash highlights the risks associated with luxury safari flights in remote areas where emergency response is often delayed by geography and environmental conditions.





ANI







