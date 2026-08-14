



The Indian government has introduced multiple measures to make the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra safer, more affordable and accessible, including medical fitness checks, helicopter evacuation facilities, improved road connectivity, and upgraded lodging and food arrangements.





The Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with China, Nepal, and Indian agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.





The Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, informed the Rajya Sabha that the Yatra is organised annually between June and August/September. It is conducted through two official routes, the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, operational since 1981, and the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, introduced in 2015. The Ministry works in cooperation with the governments of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Sikkim, alongside the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other agencies.





Singh emphasised that the MEA coordinates with the Government of the People’s Republic of China to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. Medical tests are mandatory for pilgrims to assess their fitness for high-altitude endurance.





In case of emergencies, helicopter evacuation facilities are available on the Indian side. Road connectivity has been strengthened in recent years, allowing vehicles to reach Lipulekh Pass, thereby reducing the physical strain on pilgrims.





Facilities such as transport, lodging, and food are being continuously upgraded along the routes to ensure safe and secure travel. On the Nepal route, private tour operators organise the pilgrimage, and government approval is not required for Indian citizens undertaking the journey through third countries.





The Embassy of India in Kathmandu maintains close coordination with Nepali authorities to safeguard Indian pilgrims, providing timely evacuation, shelter, medical treatment, and other support when necessary.





The minister’s response was given to a question on whether a high-level committee would be constituted to review all aspects of the Yatra, including cost, infrastructure, safety, medical support, insurance, financial assistance, and pilgrim welfare. Singh’s reply highlighted that the government has already taken proactive steps to address these concerns.





He further noted that the MEA had earlier issued an advisory on 27 June 2026, cautioning pilgrims against commencing their journey without securing the necessary Chinese visas and entry permits. This advisory followed several cases of Indian citizens stranded in Nepal after travelling without proper documentation through private tour operators.





The Embassy in Kathmandu has been actively assisting such pilgrims, particularly in cases involving medical emergencies, documentation issues, and adverse weather conditions.





The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious and cultural significance. It is revered by Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva and also holds importance for Jains and Buddhists. Hundreds of pilgrims undertake the journey each year, and the government’s measures aim to ensure that the pilgrimage remains accessible, affordable, and safe for all eligible Indian citizens holding valid passports.





ANI







