



India continues to enjoy strong goodwill across much of the world, according to the Pew Research Centre’s Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.





The survey, conducted between 8 February and 13 May 2026, covered 36 countries and interviewed more than 42,000 people. It found that a median of 45 per cent of adults across these nations hold a favourable view of India, compared with 41 per cent who expressed an unfavourable opinion.





Sri Lanka emerged as the most supportive country, with 79 per cent of respondents viewing India positively. This exceptionally high rating highlights the depth of cultural, economic, strategic and people-to-people ties between the two neighbours. It also reinforces India’s growing significance in the Indian Ocean region, where Colombo has increasingly aligned with New Delhi on matters of trade, connectivity and maritime security.





India’s favourable image extends well beyond South Asia. Around seven-in-ten adults in Kenya and the United Kingdom expressed positive views of India. Majorities in Germany, Israel, Italy, Sweden, Japan and Thailand also rated India favourably, reflecting broad international recognition of India’s growing presence in economic, diplomatic and strategic spheres.





The United Kingdom recorded 71 per cent favourable views, Germany 63 per cent, and Israel 60 per cent, while Japan and several European countries also registered majority-positive assessments.





These figures come as India's diplomatic and economic engagement with countries across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Indo-Pacific has expanded significantly.





Europe emerged as a particularly positive region for India, with favourable views outweighing negative ones in several countries.





In Latin America, however, opinions were less clearly defined, with significant shares of respondents choosing not to express a view. This divergence illustrates how India’s global image varies across regions, though overall sentiment remains more favourable than unfavourable.





The survey also revealed striking contrasts among India’s neighbours. While Sri Lanka recorded overwhelming support, Pakistan showed only 7 per cent favourable views of India.





Turkey registered 15 per cent, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem recorded just 18 per cent, underscoring the sharp differences in regional perceptions. These figures highlight the challenges India faces in its immediate neighbourhood, even as it consolidates goodwill elsewhere.





Beyond South Asia, India’s expanding diplomatic and economic engagement has strengthened its image in major economies and influential countries. The findings suggest that India’s reputation is not confined to a particular bloc but is increasingly spread across diverse parts of the world.





This reflects New Delhi’s growing role in global affairs, including its rising economic weight, strategic partnerships and prominent position in the Indo-Pacific.





The overall picture emerging from Pew’s 2026 survey is of a country whose global reputation remains more favourable than unfavourable. With 79 per cent of Sri Lankans expressing a positive view and a global median favourability of 45 per cent, India’s international appeal is evident.





The survey underscores how India’s expanding influence across continents is matched by growing recognition of its importance in shaping global economic and strategic trends.





ANI







