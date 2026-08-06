



India has unveiled the RCWS-Sharur, a cutting-edge remote-controlled weapon station designed for naval deployment. Built by Bharat Electronics Limited in Bangalore, it combines heavy firepower, advanced optics, and missile integration to strengthen the Indian Navy’s combat readiness.





The RCWS-Sharur is a remote-controlled weapon station engineered for installation on Indian warships. Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited in Bangalore, it represents a significant leap in indigenous naval technology. The system is designed to provide enhanced firepower, versatility, and protection against multiple threats in maritime environments.





The primary weapon fitted on the RCWS-Sharur is a 12.7mm heavy machine gun, which can be swapped with a 40mm automatic grenade launcher depending on mission requirements.





This flexibility allows the system to adapt to both anti-personnel and anti-material roles. On either side of the station, two Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (MPATGM) are mounted, giving the platform strong anti-armour capabilities.





The RCWS-Sharur is equipped with an advanced electro-optical suite that includes a day-night camera, a laser rangefinder, and an infrared thermal imager. These sensors ensure accurate target acquisition and engagement in all weather conditions, day or night. The system also features automatic target tracking, enabling it to lock onto and follow moving threats with precision.





One of the key strengths of the RCWS-Sharur is its 360-degree rotational capability, allowing it to engage targets from any direction. Operators can control the system remotely from the ship’s control room, ensuring safety and reducing exposure to hostile fire. The effective range of the system extends up to 2,000 metres, making it suitable for engaging both sea-based and aerial threats.





Future upgrades are planned to integrate the Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS), which will enhance its ability to counter unmanned aerial vehicles. This addition will make the RCWS-Sharur a multi-domain defence solution capable of tackling emerging threats in modern naval warfare.





The RCWS-Sharur is currently undergoing final trials and is expected to be deployed across Indian Navy vessels soon. Its induction will significantly boost the Navy’s combat readiness, providing a versatile and indigenous solution that aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Defence analysts view the system as a critical step in strengthening India’s maritime security posture in the Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







