



India has reinforced its vision for inclusive multilateralism as MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George hosted UN Permanent Representatives in New Delhi, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India’s SHANTI framework and commitment to peacekeeping, maritime security, and amplifying the Global South’s voice.





This engagement strengthens India’s campaign for a non‑permanent UNSC seat for 2028‑29.





The Ministry of External Affairs organised a welcome dinner on Sunday for a delegation of United Nations Permanent Representatives currently on a week‑long familiarisation visit to India.





Secretary (West) Sibi George used the occasion to articulate New Delhi’s stance on global governance, emphasising India’s perspectives on multilateralism and the UN. The MEA noted on X that George wished the delegation a fruitful stay in India and highlighted India’s constructive role in shaping international cooperation.





This diplomatic engagement comes soon after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally launched India’s candidature for a non‑permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028‑29 term in New York.





At that launch, Jaishankar presented India’s framework for a more representative, effective and future‑ready global architecture, stressing the need for reforms that reflect contemporary realities.





Jaishankar elaborated that India’s focus will be on building a secure, peaceful and equitable world. He underlined the importance of ensuring that the voice of the Global South is heard in equal measure, and that peacekeeping operations are prepared for both present and future challenges.





He insisted that multilateralism must deliver effective solutions rather than remain confined to lofty standards, and that the promise of emerging technologies must be fulfilled.





India’s policy, he explained, will be anchored in SHANTI—Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity. This principle places emphasis on amplifying the concerns of the Global South in matters of international peace and security. New Delhi’s strategy will be driven by dialogue, active cooperation and constructive efforts to bridge global divides.





The External Affairs Minister also outlined India’s commitment to developing a future‑ready UN peacekeeping architecture. He stressed that such operations must be technologically empowered, realistically mandated and focused on core objectives.





India remains committed to championing the Women, Peace and Security agenda, while supporting an expanded role for women peacekeepers in international missions.





Jaishankar further highlighted India’s priority of fostering a free, open and rules‑based maritime order aligned with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. He asserted that ensuring the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce, combating piracy, safeguarding seafarers and supporting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions would remain key priorities for India.





This sequence of engagements—from George’s hosting of the UN delegation in New Delhi to Jaishankar’s articulation of India’s global vision in New York—demonstrates New Delhi’s determination to position itself as a responsible stakeholder in international governance.





India’s consistent advocacy for reforms, its extensive peacekeeping record, and its emphasis on dialogue and inclusivity underscore its readiness to contribute meaningfully to the Security Council’s work.





ANI







