



India has formally entered the sixth‑generation fighter race as a dialogue partner in the UK‑Japan‑Italy‑Canada Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), while simultaneously pursuing deeper collaboration with France’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS).





This dual track underscores New Delhi’s intent to secure advanced air combat technologies and position itself as a serious player in shaping future aerial warfare.





India’s entry into GCAP as a dialogue partner is a significant milestone. The program, popularly known as Tempest, recently secured $6.1 billion to advance its full‑scale design phase, with induction planned for 2034.





Dialogue partner status does not make India a buyer or developer, but it grants access to discussions on the jet’s progress, technology, and capabilities. For Indian decision‑makers, this is a window into the conceptual framework of a sixth‑generation platform, offering insights that could shape long‑term choices for the Indian Air Force.





The defence ministry has confirmed that India is engaging with both GCAP and FCAS. Defence secretary RK Singh has publicly stated that both options are being weighed carefully, given the enormous financial and technological demands of building such a platform independently. This reflects India’s pragmatic approach to balancing self‑reliance with global integration.





The FCAS, now led by France after Germany’s exit, is emerging as another pathway. Spain remains a partner, and the aircraft is expected to take flight around 2028‑29. This timeline coincides with the planned first flight of India’s own fifth‑generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), highlighting India’s determination to leapfrog into next‑generation airpower.





The Franco‑German split over aircraft carrier operability and nuclear delivery capabilities has created space for India to align more closely with France. Unlike Germany, India possesses both capabilities, making its operational vision compatible with French doctrine.





Earlier this month, the defence ministry informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence that it has initiated efforts to co‑join the FCAS program spearheaded by France.





This move comes as the Indian Air Force faces a deficit of 13 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42, with 110 to 120 Jaguar fighters scheduled for retirement between 2028 and the mid‑2030s. To prevent force contraction, India is evaluating a 114‑aircraft Rafale procurement alongside indigenous AMCA development and potential FCAS subsystem integration.





Sixth‑generation fighters are expected to be transformative. They will feature all‑aspect stealth shaping, digital‑first engineering, variable‑cycle engines, advanced radars powered by gallium nitride transistors, and directed‑energy weapons.





Integrated artificial intelligence, cyber warfare tools, and manned‑unmanned teaming with loyal wingman drones will define their operational edge. These capabilities go beyond current designs, offering a decisive leap in aerial combat.





Globally, the race is intensifying. The United States is advancing its F‑47 under the Next Generation Air Dominance project alongside the Navy’s F/A‑XX.





China is testing prototypes designated J‑36 and J‑50. Against this backdrop, India’s engagement with both GCAP and FCAS is not just about technology access but about positioning itself as a serious player in shaping the future of aerial combat.





India’s dual approach—pursuing indigenous AMCA development while seeking international collaboration—reflects a strategic balancing act. Successful collaboration could open doors for co‑development of subsystems, joint manufacturing, and deeper defence industrial ties with partner nations.





The decision between GCAP and FCAS will hinge on industrial access, strategic alignment, and the scope for meaningful participation rather than mere procurement.





Agencies







