



India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat defence initiative has gained further momentum with the Ministry of Defence formally notifying the sixth Positive Indigenisation List.





This latest list incorporates 405 strategically significant defence items, representing an estimated business potential of approximately ₹3,070 crore. The notification marks another decisive step in reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the domestic defence industrial base.





The newly announced list encompasses critical equipment and components linked to major platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, the Su‑30MKI fighter aircraft, the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), the T‑72 and T‑90 tank series, the BMP‑II infantry combat vehicle, the Medium Range Surface‑to‑Air Missile system, as well as warships, missiles, radars and sonars. These inclusions highlight the government’s determination to ensure that frontline combat systems are increasingly sustained by indigenous supply chains.





Out of the 405 items, 389 are associated with Defence Public Sector Undertakings, while 16 are linked to the Indian Coast Guard. This distribution underscores the central role of DPSUs in driving indigenisation, while also extending opportunities to enhance the operational self‑reliance of the Coast Guard.





The initiative is designed to open new avenues for Indian defence companies, micro, small and medium enterprises, and start-ups, thereby broadening the industrial ecosystem and encouraging innovation.





Since the launch of the SRIJAN Portal in 2020, more than 33,000 defence items have been offered for indigenisation. Of these, over 15,700 items have already been successfully indigenised, demonstrating steady progress in building domestic capacity.





The government estimates that this effort has resulted in import substitution worth around ₹9,000 crore. In parallel, DPSUs have placed procurement orders with domestic suppliers valued at approximately ₹10,000 crore, reinforcing the economic impact of the indigenisation drive.





The sixth Positive Indigenisation List is not merely a catalogue of items but a strategic roadmap to deepen self‑reliance. By targeting components and systems integral to frontline platforms, the initiative ensures that India’s defence preparedness is not vulnerable to external supply chain disruptions.





The estimated ₹3,070 crore business potential reflects the scale of opportunity for domestic industry, while the cumulative impact of successive lists is gradually reshaping India’s defence production landscape.





This development aligns with the broader vision of achieving design sovereignty and technological independence. The government’s phased approach, supported by policy instruments such as the Defence Acquisition Procedure and the Positive Indigenisation Lists, is steadily creating a robust ecosystem where indigenous design, development and manufacturing can thrive.





The sixth list is therefore both a continuation of past progress and a foundation for future expansion, ensuring that India’s defence industry grows in scale, sophistication and resilience.





Agencies







