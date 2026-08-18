India’s Kaveri engine remains one of the country’s most ambitious yet troubled defence technology projects. Conceived to power the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, it fell short of thrust and reliability requirements, forcing reliance on imported GE engines.





Yet experts like former Air Chief RKS Bhadauria in an interesting interview with renowned defence journalist Gaurav Sawant of India Today argue that abandoning the effort was premature, as sustained work could have yielded breakthroughs.





The Kaveri engine was launched in the mid-1980s by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment in Bangalore. Its goal was to create a fully indigenous turbofan engine for India’s first homegrown fighter. At the time, only a handful of nations had mastered fighter propulsion technology, and India sought to join that elite group.





The project faced immense challenges. Fighter jet engines must deliver high thrust while remaining compact, lightweight, and capable of withstanding extreme heat and stress. Despite years of testing, the Kaveri consistently fell short of the thrust required for the TEJAS. It produced around 70 kilonewtons with afterburner, while the aircraft needed at least 81–85 kilonewtons. The engine was also heavier than planned, affecting performance.





By 2008, the Kaveri was officially delinked from the TEJAS program. India turned to GE’s F404 and later F414 engines, cementing dependence on foreign suppliers. Many saw this as the end of the indigenous effort. However, Bhadauria and other experts argue that India had already achieved substantial progress. With another eight to ten years of sustained work, the program could have matured into a viable engine.





The discussion highlights India’s recurring dilemma. On one hand, immediate military requirements demand proven imported systems to avoid capability gaps. On the other, long-term strategic autonomy requires persistence with indigenous technology, even at the risk of delays and setbacks. The Kaveri case exemplifies this tension.





Despite setbacks, the program built valuable expertise in metallurgy, turbine design, and digital engine controls. These advances now underpin the Kaveri 2.0 revival effort.





The upgraded version has achieved thrust levels of 81–83 kilonewtons in recent tests, with a redesigned afterburner developed in collaboration with BrahMos Aerospace. Weight has been reduced to around 1,180 kilograms, improving thrust-to-weight ratio. Modern Full Authority Digital Engine Control software and advanced materials are being incorporated.





The Kaveri 2.0 is not intended for the TEJAS but for future platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and unmanned combat aerial vehicles. Its success would reduce dependence on imports, strengthen strategic autonomy, and insulate India’s defence programs from geopolitical disruptions.





The video discussion underscores that the Kaveri was not a total failure. It was a missed opportunity, but also a foundation. Abandoning it entirely meant losing momentum. Reviving it now reflects recognition that indigenous propulsion is essential for India’s long-term defence modernisation.





Agencies







