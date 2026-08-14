



Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed strong confidence in India’s future as a global leader in space technology. Speaking virtually at the Indo-Mediterranean Dialogues, he said India has the potential to become a “space powerhouse” within the next two to three decades, citing its favourable geography, industrial capabilities and expanding technological base.





Morrison emphasised that India’s opportunity is not limited to space exploration alone but extends across technology, manufacturing and investment. He noted that as India’s space economy matures, its role in the global space sector will grow significantly.





He also highlighted India’s democratic institutions as a crucial factor in attracting foreign capital. According to him, India’s seriousness about democracy and governance strengthens its investment pitch, reassuring international investors about the stability of their capital in the country.





The former Australian Prime Minister pointed out that global capital is increasingly being withdrawn from China, and India is well-positioned to compete for this investment. He said India can make a compelling case to international companies seeking alternatives to China.





In July this year, Australia announced a major step in support of India’s space ambitions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that Canberra would establish a temporary space tracking infrastructure on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands. This facility is designed to actively support India’s maiden human spaceflight endeavour under the Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Program.





The announcement was made during a joint press interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne, as part of Modi’s three-nation visit. The two leaders shared a warm handshake for the media, symbolising the strengthening strategic ties between the two democracies.





Albanese underscored the growing technological alignment between Canberra and New Delhi. He explained that the temporary tracking terminal would directly support India’s landmark Gaganyaan mission, reflecting the expanding cooperation in space and advanced technology between the two nations.





India’s Gaganyaan program, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space aboard an indigenous spacecraft, represents a historic milestone in the country’s space journey. The collaboration with Australia adds a crucial layer of international support to ensure mission success.





Morrison’s remarks and Albanese’s announcement together highlight the increasing recognition of India’s role in the global space sector. They also reflect the broader strategic convergence between India and Australia, particularly in science, technology and defence cooperation.





India’s trajectory in space exploration, coupled with its growing start-up ecosystem and international partnerships, positions it as a nation on the cusp of becoming a dominant force in the global space economy over the next 20 to 30 years.





ANI







