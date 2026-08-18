



Indo‑Russian Rifles Private Limited has achieved a landmark breakthrough by successfully producing and test‑firing the first fully indigenised AK‑203 “Sher” assault rifle at its Korwa facility in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.





This prototype marks the first time that every single component and raw material has been sourced domestically, representing complete end‑to‑end indigenisation. The rifle will now proceed to Army User Trials, a critical step before mass deployment.





The Korwa Ordnance Facility is the designated production hub for this ambitious program. Under a ₹5,200 crore contract, IRRPL is tasked with delivering 601,427 rifles to the Indian armed forces.





The project timeline has been accelerated, with mass production now targeted for completion by December 2030, nearly two years ahead of the original 2032 schedule. This reflects both efficiency in execution and the strategic urgency of modernising India’s infantry weapons.





The plant has been engineered for remarkable output speed. Its production lines are capable of manufacturing one rifle every 100 seconds, translating to approximately 12,000 units per month.





Such industrial capacity ensures that the armed forces will receive steady supplies of the new weapon, enabling phased replacement of legacy systems without disruption to operational readiness.





Nicknamed “Sher” by Indian forces, the AK‑203 is designed to replace the ageing INSAS rifles as the standard infantry weapon. At 3.8 kilograms, it is lighter than the 4.15‑kilogram INSAS, offering improved portability for soldiers operating in diverse terrains.





The rifle’s design prioritises reliability, particularly in counter‑insurgency operations and harsh border environments along the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, where durability and performance are paramount.





The induction of the Sher rifle represents more than just a technological milestone. It underscores India’s determination to achieve self‑reliance in defence manufacturing under the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





By eliminating dependence on imported components, the program strengthens national security, reduces vulnerability to supply chain disruptions, and enhances India’s credibility as a global defence producer.





The upcoming Army User Trials will be closely monitored, as they will determine the rifle’s readiness for frontline deployment. Success in these trials will pave the way for rapid induction into service, ensuring that Indian soldiers are equipped with a weapon tailored to their operational needs and manufactured entirely within the country.





This achievement also highlights the deepening Indo‑Russian defence partnership. While the AK‑203 design originates from Russian expertise, its complete indigenisation in India demonstrates the maturity of bilateral cooperation and the confidence placed in India’s industrial ecosystem.





The Korwa facility now stands as a symbol of this collaboration, blending Russian design heritage with Indian manufacturing capability.





The Sher rifle’s journey from prototype to mass production will be a defining chapter in India’s defence modernisation. It signals a generational shift towards indigenous solutions, reinforcing the armed forces’ combat effectiveness while advancing the nation’s strategic autonomy.





Agencies







