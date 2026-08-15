



India has underlined its historical and enduring partnership with Afghanistan as the Taliban administration in Kabul completes five years in power.





The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised that New Delhi is actively working to consolidate ties across multiple domains, reflecting a pragmatic approach to engagement despite the absence of formal recognition of the Taliban regime.





The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan on 15 August 2021 following the withdrawal of US forces and the collapse of the previous government. Since then, India has gradually rebuilt its diplomatic presence and expanded cooperation with Kabul.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that a series of high-level exchanges over the past year have provided substantial momentum to bilateral engagement.





The Afghan embassy in New Delhi is preparing to mark the fifth anniversary of the transition in Kabul with a commemorative event next week. This underscores the growing willingness of both sides to publicly acknowledge their evolving relationship.





Jaiswal noted that several visits from Afghanistan to India have strengthened partnerships in development, trade, and connectivity. He reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to sustained engagement, stating that India has long-standing ties with Afghanistan and looks forward to further strengthening them.





India’s diplomatic trajectory in Afghanistan has been cautious yet deliberate. In October last year, New Delhi elevated its technical mission in Kabul to full embassy status, signalling a deeper commitment to bilateral cooperation.





Initially, India had withdrawn its diplomatic staff in August 2021 but re-established its presence in June 2022 by deploying a technical team to Kabul.





Beyond Afghanistan, Jaiswal also addressed India’s ties with Nepal, describing them as strong, warm, and historical. He emphasised the unique people-to-people connections between the two countries while acknowledging that such multifaceted partnerships inevitably involve issues that require dialogue and resolution.





India’s engagement with Afghanistan has been shaped by strategic considerations, including limiting Pakistan’s influence and countering China’s growing footprint in the region.





Over the past five years, New Delhi has expanded cooperation in humanitarian assistance, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure projects. It has also facilitated trade routes through Iran’s Chabahar port, reducing Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan’s Karachi port.





The Taliban, for its part, has welcomed Indian involvement, particularly in areas such as food security, medicine supply, and development programs. This pragmatic cooperation has continued despite Pakistan’s repeated accusations that India and the Taliban are working together against Islamabad’s interests.





India’s decision to maintain and expand ties with Afghanistan reflects its long-term strategic vision of ensuring regional stability and safeguarding its security interests.





The fifth anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power thus marks not only a milestone for Kabul but also a reaffirmation of New Delhi’s enduring commitment to Afghanistan’s welfare and development.





ANI







