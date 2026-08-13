



India has marked another milestone in its railway cooperation with Bangladesh through the rollout of a new set of customised passenger coaches.





On Wednesday, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala delivered the first rake comprising 19 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) broad gauge passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway. This achievement underscores the growing partnership between the two countries in the railway sector.





The Ministry of Railways confirmed that the rake includes three AC Sleeper Cars, three AC Chair Cars, eleven Non-AC Chair Cars and two Power Cars. Each coach has been specially customised to meet the operational and passenger requirements of Bangladesh Railway, incorporating several unique design features and modifications, many of which have been introduced for the first time in LHB-type coaches.





Passenger comfort has been prioritised with seating arrangements featuring specially designed reclining chairs fitted with stainless steel armrests and footrests.





These chairs offer multiple reclining positions to enhance travel experience. The coaches also include passenger-centric facilities such as fans in AC coaches, an integrated CCTV surveillance system, a passenger alarm system, partially openable windows, a Baby Care Room and a Prayer Room.





Recognising the specific operating conditions in Bangladesh, the roof structure of the coaches has been strengthened to withstand additional loading from passengers travelling on the roof during peak traffic periods. This adaptation reflects the practical realities of railway travel in the region.





A major technological advancement is the incorporation of crashworthy design provisions in line with European Standard EN 15227.





This required a comprehensive redesign of the car body shell to improve collision performance and passenger safety. Additionally, the electrical system has been specially designed for 415 V operation, differing from the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railways coaches.





The association between RCF and Bangladesh Railway dates back to 2015–16, when 120 LHB broad gauge passenger coaches were successfully supplied. Building on this success, Bangladesh Railway placed another prestigious order in 2024 through RITES for the manufacture and supply of 200 broad gauge passenger coaches in seven variants. The current rollout marks the beginning of deliveries under this order.





This development not only strengthens bilateral ties but also highlights India’s growing role in supporting modernisation of railway infrastructure in neighbouring countries. It reflects the broader vision of regional connectivity and cooperation, with customised technology solutions tailored to specific operational needs.





ANI







