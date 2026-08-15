



India has strongly urged global action over the escalating human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, highlighting the atrocities being committed under state sponsorship and the continued use of the territory for cross-border terrorism.





The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, remains an integral and inseparable part of India.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the international community should focus on the grave abuses taking place in the illegally occupied territory. He stressed that the real issue is not India’s sovereignty, which is unquestionable, but the ongoing repression and exploitation of the people in PoK by Pakistani authorities.





His remarks came in response to a query regarding the meeting between Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. The two leaders issued a joint statement mentioning discussions on regional issues, including Kashmir. India’s position was clear that such references ignore the harsh realities of Pakistan’s illegal occupation and the suffering of the local population.





The occupied territory is currently witnessing its most intense public unrest in decades. Fatal clashes, communication blackouts, and widespread allegations of security force excesses have created a volatile environment.





What began as demonstrations against rising electricity tariffs and soaring essential commodity prices has evolved into a broader campaign demanding political reforms, transparency, and democratic rights.





Social media platforms have been flooded with video clips showing the violent tactics of Pakistani security forces. Footage shared by accounts linked to the Joint Awami Action Committee revealed officers using live ammunition against peaceful demonstrators in Kotli district. Women protesters were seen fleeing in panic, underscoring the indiscriminate nature of the crackdown.





Massive public gatherings across PoK have united thousands of citizens in solidarity with the JAAC. These rallies have condemned the sustained violence and demanded accountability from the Pakistani state. The scale of mobilisation reflects deep-seated frustration with decades of systemic exploitation and denial of fundamental rights.





India has consistently maintained that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is an illegal occupation and has repeatedly raised concerns about Islamabad’s support for terrorism and its oppressive treatment of civilians.





The MEA’s latest statement reinforces New Delhi’s call for the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions and to recognise the legitimate aspirations of the people living under occupation.





ANI







