



India has confirmed that the existing arrangement for supplying diesel to Bangladesh continues without interruption.





The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Dhaka’s recent request for additional consignments will be carefully assessed against India’s domestic consumption needs, refining capacity, and overall fuel availability. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that while cooperation remains ongoing, any supplementary supply must be balanced with national requirements.





The statement comes after Bangladesh formally sought enhanced shipments through the dedicated pipeline to address acute electricity and gas shortages. Reports indicate that the request was conveyed during discussions between Bangladesh’s Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmud and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi.





Mahmud confirmed that energy cooperation was a central theme of the meeting, noting that Dhaka relies on Indian diesel imports and has asked for increased volumes.





On 6 August, Trivedi met Mahmud in Dhaka, accompanied by Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit. Both sides highlighted the importance of cross-border energy connectivity as a cornerstone of the economic partnership.





The Indian High Commission in Dhaka underscored that the dialogue reaffirmed mutual commitment to advancing cooperation in a manner that enhances energy security, supports sustainable development, and contributes to the prosperity of both nations.





Bangladesh’s request follows earlier developments in April when a supplementary shipment of 5,000 tonnes of diesel was dispatched from India via the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.





That consignment was seen as a measure to bolster Dhaka’s energy resilience amid disruptions in global fuel supply chains caused by instability in West Asia’s maritime routes. The pipeline itself, inaugurated in 2023, has been a significant milestone in bilateral energy cooperation, enabling more reliable and cost-effective fuel transfers compared to traditional shipping routes.





India’s cautious stance reflects the broader challenge of balancing domestic energy priorities with regional commitments. With rising demand at home and volatility in global oil markets, New Delhi is expected to weigh its refining output and stock levels before approving any additional exports.





Analysts note that India’s refining sector, one of the largest in Asia, has the capacity to support regional energy needs, but policymakers remain mindful of ensuring uninterrupted supply for domestic consumers.





Bangladesh, meanwhile, continues to grapple with power shortages that have affected industrial output and household consumption. The government in Dhaka views enhanced imports from India as a stabilising measure, particularly as it seeks to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on volatile maritime supply chains. The request for additional diesel underscores the urgency of securing reliable cross-border energy flows to sustain economic activity and public welfare.





The ongoing dialogue between the two countries highlights the strategic importance of energy cooperation in South Asia. While India has reiterated its willingness to support Bangladesh, the final decision on supplementary supplies will hinge on domestic fuel availability and broader national priorities. The outcome will be closely watched as both nations seek to strengthen their partnership in the energy sector against a backdrop of regional and global uncertainty.





ANI







