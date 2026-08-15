



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has formalised partnerships with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited and Bharat Earth Movers Limited for the manufacture of fuselage aerostructures for the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter.





The agreements cover the production of ninety fuselage structures, with Adani Defence responsible for forty‑two and BEML for forty‑eight.





This collaboration marks the first time that private industry has been integrated into the production of helicopter fuselage structures in India. HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K described the partnerships as a significant step in strengthening the country’s aerospace ecosystem.





He emphasised that the agreements would expand production capacity, reinforce the domestic supply chain, and contribute to indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





The agreements were signed by Tushar Ranjan Behera, General Manager of HAL’s Helicopter Division, RGK Rao, Executive Director of Aerospace and Maritime at BEML, and Prasanna Karthik, Vice‑President of Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited. Senior leadership from all three companies were present at the signing ceremony, underscoring the strategic importance of the collaboration.





The partnerships come as HAL prepares to deliver 156 Prachand helicopters to the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army under contracts signed with the Ministry of Defence in March 2025. The contracts, valued at ₹62,700 crore, cover sixty‑six helicopters for the Air Force and ninety for the Army. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and will be completed over a five‑year period, along with training and associated equipment.





The Prachand is India’s first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter. It is capable of operating at altitudes exceeding 5,000 metres and is intended for deployment in high‑altitude battle zones.





The addition of BEML and Adani Defence to fuselage manufacturing is a critical step in ensuring HAL can meet the production requirements of the 156‑helicopter order.





This development also aligns with the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by increasing participation from Indian industry in the LCH supply chain. By involving both public and private sector enterprises, HAL is broadening the base of domestic suppliers and strengthening India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





The ₹62,700 crore order represents one of the largest helicopter procurement programs in India’s defence history. The integration of BEML and Adani Defence into fuselage production is expected to enhance efficiency, ensure timely deliveries, and reinforce India’s long‑term self‑reliance in combat aviation.





Agencies







