



The Indian-American community in New Jersey has achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number" during a special celebration.





The event was organised to mark India’s 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations.





The Consulate General of India in New York announced the achievement in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). With support from Zoho, the initiative brought together members of the Indian-American community in a historic display of unity and pride.





The record-setting event was described as a celebration of India@80 and America@250, highlighting the strong people-to-people ties that continue to strengthen bilateral relations.





The celebration was attended by prominent dignitaries including New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale G Caldwell, US Congresswoman Analilia Mejia, Consul General Binay Srikant Pradhan, and Parsippany Mayor Pulkit Desai. Several other elected representatives and community members also joined the occasion, underscoring the importance of the diaspora’s role in fostering cultural and civic connections.





The Consulate General expressed gratitude to FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya and FIA President Sreekanth Akkapalli for their leadership in mobilising the community.





Their efforts, alongside the support of Zoho, were instrumental in making the Guinness World Record possible. The event was framed as a testament to the collective spirit of the Indian-American community and its commitment to strengthening India-US friendship.





India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on 15 August 2026, marking 79 years since gaining freedom from British colonial rule. The milestone was commemorated globally through flag-raising ceremonies, cultural showcases, and diaspora-led initiatives.





Meanwhile, the United States marked its 250th Independence anniversary on 4 July 2026, recalling the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The convergence of these anniversaries provided a unique backdrop for the record-setting celebration in New Jersey.





The Guinness World Record achievement not only honoured India’s journey of independence but also reflected the shared democratic values of both nations. It symbolised the strength of the Indian-American community in the United States and its role in bridging cultures, fostering innovation, and contributing to civic life. The event reinforced the narrative of India and the US as partners in democracy, diversity, and progress.





ANI







