



US President Donald Trump has welcomed the recently signed Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. He described the trilateral security arrangement as a major move towards enhanced security and self‑reliance in the region.





In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump stated that he was very happy to see Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan had recently and finally signed the agreement.





He emphasised that it shows how the Middle East is coming together and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. He called the pact a big, bold, important first step.





The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement was formally executed in Mecca on 7 August by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The pact establishes a structured framework for collective defence alongside expanded military and security cooperation.





Under the provisions of the accord, an armed attack against any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all three. The terms also outline increased military coordination, joint tactical exercises, and collaboration in defence technology and military industrial capabilities.





The development unfolds against the backdrop of escalating regional friction and heightened security anxieties. Addressing international concerns over the alliance, the three nations maintained that the framework is defensive in nature and is not aimed at forming a military or sectarian bloc.





Additionally, under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have committed to aiding diplomatic initiatives to resolve tensions between Iran and the United States. This clause reflects an effort to balance military preparedness with diplomatic engagement.





Indicating a potential expansion of the framework, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that Egypt could join the arrangement. He called Cairo’s participation possible and pointed out that the pact can accommodate further members. Commenting on the diplomatic impact of the deal, Erdogan asserted that this agreement has sent an important message to the world.





The pact comes at a time when regional hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have destabilised the Gulf and compromised maritime routes. Saudi Arabia has faced repeated strikes on its oil facilities by Iranian‑backed groups, while Turkey has clashed with Israel over Gaza.





Pakistan’s involvement adds nuclear deterrence and military depth to the alliance, while Saudi Arabia contributes financial clout and Turkey brings its defence‑industrial base. Together, the three nations aim to project collective strength and reduce dependence on external powers.





The agreement has already drawn global attention, with analysts noting that it could reshape the strategic balance in West Asia.





While the framework is defensive, its implications for regional power dynamics are significant. The possibility of Egypt joining would further expand its reach and influence, potentially creating a wider bloc of Muslim‑majority nations aligned under a common security program.





ANI







