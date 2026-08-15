



The Indian and United States Naval teams successfully concluded the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Exercise 2026 at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi, held from 10 to 14 August.





The exercise was marked by intensive cross-training, practical demonstrations and the exchange of operational best practices between the specialist diving and EOD teams of both navies.





The Indian Navy stated that the hands-on training enhanced EOD proficiency, interoperability and operational synergy. The joint teams undertook a series of drills that tested their ability to respond to complex ordnance disposal scenarios, ensuring that both sides could operate seamlessly in demanding maritime environments.





The bilateral exercise was structured to strengthen professional cooperation and deepen mutual understanding. Subject Matter Expert Exchanges formed a key component, allowing personnel to share knowledge and refine procedures.





Equipment demonstrations showcased the latest technologies, while scenario-based practical exercises provided realistic conditions for collaborative problem-solving.





The five-day program facilitated the exchange of contemporary EOD methodologies and emerging technologies. It also offered both navies valuable insights into each other’s capabilities, operational concepts and employment philosophies. This collaborative approach promoted operational synergy and reinforced confidence in joint operations.





The Indian Navy emphasised that the exercise was designed to promote collaborative learning and enhance readiness to tackle evolving EOD challenges. By refining procedures and strengthening interoperability, the engagement ensured that both navies are better prepared to respond effectively to maritime threats involving explosive ordnance.





This exercise marked the eighth edition of the specialised bilateral training series. Since 2005, the Indian Navy and US Navy have conducted joint Salvage and EOD exercises, steadily expanding the scope and sophistication of their cooperation.





The continuity of these engagements underscores the enduring commitment of both navies to enhancing interoperability and sharing operational expertise.





The exercise also reflected the broader strategic partnership between India and the United States. Defence cooperation has become a central pillar of their relationship, and specialised maritime operations such as EOD are vital in maintaining security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





The successful conduct of the exercise in Kochi reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to collaborative security frameworks and operational excellence.





ANI







