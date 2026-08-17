



General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff of India, has arrived in Nepal for an official visit scheduled from 17 to 19 August.





His visit comes at a time when India and Nepal continue to deepen their defence cooperation and military-to-military ties, reflecting the enduring strategic partnership between the two neighbours.





On Monday, General Seth will lay a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel and receive a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters.





He will hold discussions with the Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepali Army and will be briefed by the Director General Military Operations of the Nepali Army on issues of mutual interest. These engagements highlight the operational and strategic coordination between the two armies.





Later, General Seth will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu. In line with the longstanding tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, he will be conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Ram Chandra Paudel.





This symbolic gesture underscores the unique military bond shared by the two nations, a tradition that has been maintained for decades.





On 18 August, General Seth will address student officers of the Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri. He will interact with instructors and foreign student officers, fostering academic and professional exchanges.





He will also meet senior dignitaries of Nepal to discuss matters of mutual interest, further strengthening defence diplomacy and institutional ties.





On 19 August, General Seth will attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally in Pokhara. He will felicitate Veer Naris and Gallantry Awardees, recognising their sacrifices and contributions.





He will also interact with Indian Army veterans residing in Nepal, reinforcing the bond between the armed forces and the veteran community. He will return to India later the same day.





The Defence Ministry emphasised that India and Nepal share historical, social and cultural linkages that remain unparalleled globally. The relationship is often described as the ‘Roti Beti Ka Rishta’, symbolising familial and cultural ties.





Connections such as Janakpur-Ayodhya and Lumbini-Bodhgaya further highlight the civilizational and spiritual bonds between the two nations. These ties, combined with democratic principles and shared interests in regional peace and stability, make India and Nepal natural partners.





The visit by General Seth underscores the deep-rooted historical, cultural and military ties between India and Nepal. It provides an opportunity to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two armies, ensuring that defence relations continue to evolve in line with regional and global challenges.





The engagements during this visit reaffirm the commitment of both nations to strengthening their partnership and safeguarding regional stability.





ANI







