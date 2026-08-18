



India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, met Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi in Nairobi to brief him on recent bilateral developments.





The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening the partnership between India and Kenya, with discussions covering proposals and ideas for deepening cooperation.





The High Commission of India in Nairobi confirmed the engagement in a post on X, noting that the High Commissioner apprised the Prime Cabinet Secretary of recent developments and explored avenues for advancing the relationship further.





This reflects the ongoing momentum in India-Kenya ties, which have been steadily expanding across multiple sectors.





Last week, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, Moses Wetang’ula, travelled to India to bolster parliamentary exchanges. His visit included engagements with the newly formed Parliamentary Friendship Groups, which are designed to enhance legislative collaboration between the two nations.





Wetang’ula met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where both sides reaffirmed the enduring and cordial friendship between India and Kenya, rooted in shared democratic principles and historical ties.





Speaker Birla emphasised that the meeting provided a valuable platform to review the deep-seated friendship between the two countries.





He highlighted that the Parliamentary Friendship Groups will serve as an important mechanism for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between the legislatures, and strengthening people-to-people connections. He further stressed that exchanging legislative experiences and best practices will enhance institutional cooperation.





The talks also covered parliamentary capacity building through the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE). In addition, collaboration was discussed across diverse areas including technology, artificial intelligence, education, healthcare, infrastructure, maritime connectivity, the Blue Economy, and digital development. Birla expressed confidence that continued parliamentary dialogue would add fresh momentum to India-Kenya friendship and cooperation.





The Kenyan parliamentary delegation also met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.





According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the Vice President underscored the strong parliamentary ties between India and Kenya, and conveyed India’s readiness to share expertise in technology solutions and digital systems, including the transition towards a paperless Parliament.





He warmly acknowledged the participation of an Indian-origin Member of Parliament within Kenya’s Parliamentary Friendship Group and recalled the proposal to install a bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the grounds of the National Assembly of Kenya, symbolising the shared values and historical connections between the two nations.





These engagements highlight the multifaceted nature of India-Kenya relations, spanning diplomacy, parliamentary cooperation, technology, and cultural heritage. The recent developments point towards a renewed vigour in bilateral ties, with both nations committed to advancing their partnership in line with contemporary global challenges and opportunities.





ANI







