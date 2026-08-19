



India’s nuclear energy ambitions are framed by three strategic objectives: achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, building an inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047, and ensuring energy security in light of recent geopolitical shocks such as the war in Iran.





These goals demand a massive expansion of clean power generation, reducing reliance on petroleum and natural gas, and cutting coal consumption.





Nuclear power is positioned as a central pillar in this transition. India currently has about 8.8 GW of installed nuclear capacity, supplying roughly 3 per cent of national electricity.





The government’s target is to expand this to 100 GW by 2047, a more than tenfold increase. This would require unprecedented reactor construction and, critically, a secure and reliable fuel supply.





The question is whether nuclear growth will enhance energy security or simply replace dependence on imported fossil fuels with dependence on imported uranium. Past experience shows how vulnerable nuclear operations are to fuel shortages.





Between 2006 and 2010, uranium scarcity forced reactors to operate at half capacity, with Plant Load Factor (PLF) dropping below 60 per cent and hitting lows of 34–40 per cent in early 2009. Since 2010, performance has improved, with long-term average PLF now around 82 per cent, reflecting better fuel availability and operational efficiency.





Yet scaling up to 100 GW would require between 18,000 and 20,000 tons of uranium annually. Global uranium production in 2025 was about 62,000 tons, of which India imported only 250 tonnes. At full expansion, India alone would consume nearly one-third of current global output.





While reserves are estimated at 5.9 million tonnes worldwide, annual production is far lower, around 1,20,000 tons if extracted at one fiftieth of reserves. India would remain a major consumer of global supply.





Domestically, India has about 4,42,000 tons of natural uranium reserves, but most deposits are low-grade and expensive to mine and refine, often costlier than imports. Thus, large-scale imports are unavoidable.





Past shortages have already demonstrated how fuel constraints directly reduce reactor output. Under a 100 GW program, fuel availability becomes not just an operational issue but a core energy security risk.





India’s uranium imports have been concentrated since the 2008 India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement. Supplies now come mainly from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Canada. Unlike crude oil, which India sources from a diverse mix of suppliers, uranium procurement is narrow.





A disruption in Kazakhstan, which holds 14 per cent of global reserves and produces over 40 per cent of global output, would be difficult to replace quickly. This concentration adds a geopolitical dimension to India’s nuclear dependence.





Thorium offers a potential path to fuel independence. India holds about 25 per cent of global thorium reserves. Thorium itself is not fissile, but when used in Fast Breeder Reactors (FBRs) it absorbs neutrons and converts into U-233, a fissile fuel. India’s three-stage nuclear program is designed to exploit this advantage.





A milestone was achieved in April 2026 when the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam reached first criticality. Thorium could provide a self-sustaining domestic cycle, but progress depends on the pace of FBR construction, which remains slow.





From the perspective of diversifying the energy mix, nuclear power is logical. Other clean strategies face their own constraints.





Solar and wind require storage batteries or hydro balancing, but batteries depend on imported lithium, largely from China. Biofuels compete with food crops for land and water. Nuclear avoids these pitfalls but demands secure uranium supply until thorium technology matures.





India’s 100 GW target by 2047 will require vast uranium imports. This makes uranium procurement as strategically important as crude oil. Measures must include building strategic uranium reserves, securing binding long-term supply contracts, and acquiring equity stakes in overseas mines to influence production during disruptions.





Uranium can be stored with precautions against leakage, making stockpiling feasible. At the same time, funding for fast-breeder and thorium programs must be ring-fenced to ensure long-term independence is not sacrificed for short-term reactor expansion.





The test of India’s nuclear strategy lies not in rhetoric about thorium but in practical management of uranium security over the next 15 years. Dependence on a single supplier, unacceptable in crude oil, should not be tolerated for nuclear fuel.





Parallel R&D is also needed to develop cheaper alternatives to lithium-ion batteries and economic technologies for cellulosic ethanol. Energy independence is not a single decision but a carefully sequenced transition, requiring foresight and resilience.





Agencies







