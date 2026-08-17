Hyderabad-based Indrajaal Autonomous Defense Systems and Sigma Advanced Systems have announced new orders worth approximately ₹155 crore for their Indrajaal Ranger anti-drone platform.





The announcement was made on 17 August 2026, marking a significant step in India’s counter-unmanned aerial systems deployment.





A ₹145 crore order has been awarded to the Indrajaal-Sigma consortium for deployment in India’s border-security environment. This contract underscores the growing importance of mobile anti-drone solutions in safeguarding sensitive frontier regions.





In addition, a separate order worth approximately ₹10 crore has been placed by Urban Police authorities to introduce the Ranger system for VVIP protection and urban security operations. This dual application highlights the versatility of the platform across both military and civilian security domains.





The Indrajaal Ranger is India’s only ARDTC-approved Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle. Conceived and developed as a mobile Counter-UAS platform, it is capable of delivering full mission capability while travelling at high speeds.





Unlike conventional fixed-site systems, Ranger allows security agencies to carry protected airspace wherever the mission demands. This includes deployment along borders, VVIP routes, public events, and critical infrastructure sites.





The system is powered by SkyOS, which integrates advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, command and control, and layered countermeasures into a single autonomous platform. Built around three complementary protection layers, the Ranger provides a comprehensive defence against hostile drones.





The ‘Retractor’ module safely takes over rogue drones for controlled recovery and forensic analysis.





The ‘Lakshman Rekha’ creates a virtual protective boundary that prevents unauthorised drones from entering secured airspace.





The ‘Net Interceptor’ physically intercepts and captures hostile drones when electronic measures are insufficient, ensuring layered redundancy in counter-drone operations.





The orders reflect India’s increasing emphasis on indigenous, autonomous defence technologies to counter evolving aerial threats. With drones being used for surveillance, smuggling, and potential attacks, the Ranger system represents a critical capability for both border forces and urban security agencies.





The integration of AI-driven command and control with physical interception mechanisms positions the Indrajaal Ranger as a unique solution in India’s defence modernisation program.





Agencies







