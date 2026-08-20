



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has firmly stated that Jammu and Kashmir’s problems must be resolved by New Delhi, not Washington, ahead of US Ambassador Sergio Gor’s maiden visit to the Union Territory.





While Gor’s remarks describing J&K as an “important part of India” have drawn praise in India and protest in Pakistan, Abdullah emphasised that foreign governments have no jurisdiction over local issues.





Omar Abdullah clarified that he would meet Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir but would not seek solutions from a foreign envoy. He stressed that it would be wrong for him to take complaints to another country’s ambassador, reiterating that governance in the Union Territory is strictly a matter for India’s central government.





Sergio Gor, who is also the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, arrived in Srinagar on his first standalone visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.





His visit marks the first by a serving US ambassador to the Valley in seven years, underscoring Washington’s renewed engagement with the region.





During his meeting with Omar Abdullah, Gor described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” and praised its beauty and improved security. He hinted that Washington may reconsider its Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for the Union Territory, a warning long criticised for damaging tourism and projecting instability. Gor said the US regularly re-evaluates its travel warnings and would examine whether the current advisory should be downgraded.





Abdullah acknowledged the envoy’s interest but downplayed the significance of the visit, noting that “Washington won’t solve Kashmir’s problems.” He emphasised that discussions with Gor focused on widening and deepening ties in tourism, horticulture, and the new economy, while firmly maintaining that regional matters remain internal to India.





The meeting was described as warm and cordial, with Gor posting on X that he appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Abdullah’s priorities. He confirmed that talks centred on deepening economic collaboration and creating mutually beneficial opportunities.





Abdullah also posted on X, expressing appreciation for the engagement and eagerness to continue dialogue on economic cooperation.





Gor’s itinerary includes meetings with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and a trip to Ladakh. His dual role as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia adds weight to the visit, particularly since the US has not appointed an ambassador to Pakistan since 2025. This amplifies perceptions of Washington leaning closer to New Delhi at a sensitive time.





Pakistan reacted sharply to Gor’s remarks, summoning the US Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and lodging a formal protest. Its foreign ministry described Gor’s comments as “factually incorrect” and “irresponsible,” accusing the envoy of undermining Washington’s long-standing position on Kashmir and international law. Islamabad categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India.





The envoy’s suggestion of reviewing the travel advisory is particularly important for New Delhi, which has sought international recognition of security improvements in Kashmir since 2019. Analysts argue that if the US follows through, it would be a major diplomatic victory for India, aligning with its long-term goals of normalising the region and projecting stability.





The backdrop of Gor’s visit is significant, coming after Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam attack, and amid President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediating between India and Pakistan.





Against this unconventional backdrop, Gor’s remarks carry symbolic and diplomatic weight, strengthening India-US ties while risking friction with Pakistan.





Agencies







