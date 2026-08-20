



A new independent study published in Sage Journals has concluded that India requires between 67 and 79 fighter squadrons to secure a high probability of air superiority in a simultaneous two‑front conflict against near‑peer adversaries.





This figure is far higher than the Indian Air Force’s sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons and its current operational count of roughly 29 to 31 active squadrons.





The study employs a discrete‑time engagement‑gated Monte Carlo simulation framework to model dynamic, data‑farmed air combat scenarios under severe data constraints. This methodology allows for probabilistic outcomes across multiple iterations, providing a more realistic assessment of force requirements under varying conditions.





The exact number within the 67 to 79 range fluctuates depending on assumptions regarding China’s specific force commitment levels relative to the Indian theatre. If China deploys a larger proportion of its fleet to the region, the requirement rises towards the upper threshold. If commitments are lower, the figure remains closer to the baseline estimate.





Traditional benchmarks dating back to post‑1962 calculations are increasingly inadequate. They fail to account for the modern scale and pace of air force modernisation among near‑peer adversaries. China’s rapid expansion of its J‑20 stealth fleet and Pakistan’s integration of advanced Chinese systems have reshaped the regional air balance, demanding a reassessment of India’s force posture.





India’s sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons has long been considered sufficient for single‑front contingencies. However, the current operational strength of only 29 to 31 squadrons, depleted by retirements of older aircraft such as the MiG‑21, leaves a significant gap. This shortfall is compounded by delays in induction of new platforms and the slow pace of indigenous development.





The estimated requirement of 67 to 79 squadrons underscores the scale of India’s challenge. Achieving this level of force would require both accelerated acquisitions and rapid modernisation of existing fleets. Without such measures, India risks entering a two‑front conflict with insufficient airpower to guarantee superiority.





The study highlights the importance of fast‑tracking India’s air combat capability. Indigenous programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft remain years away from operational readiness, while external acquisitions face budgetary and logistical hurdles. Bridging the gap will require a combination of immediate procurement, sustained investment, and long‑term planning.





India’s requirement is not merely a numerical target but a strategic imperative. Air superiority is the foundation of modern warfare, enabling freedom of manoeuvre for ground and naval forces, deterring adversary escalation, and ensuring national security. Without adequate squadrons, India’s ability to defend its borders and project power in the region will remain compromised.





The independent study therefore provides a stark warning. Unless India expands its fighter fleet to at least 67 squadrons, and ideally closer to 79, its capacity to prevail in a simultaneous two‑front conflict will remain uncertain. The urgency of this requirement cannot be overstated, as adversaries continue to modernise at industrial scale.





India Charts Twin Fighter Path With TEJAS MK-1A Deliveries And AMCA Development





India’s fighter fleet transition is now firmly structured: HAL is accelerating TEJAS MK-1A deliveries with the first handovers expected by August–September 2026, while ADA and DRDO are driving the AMCA fifth‑generation program under a strict public‑private roadmap that targets prototype rollout by 2027–29 and induction by the mid‑2030s.





Aircraft Program Prototype/Initial Flight Mass Production Target Core System & Localisation Highlights TEJAS MK-1A Operational/Flight Trials Ongoing 2026–2034 Indigenous: Uttam AESA Radar, Advanced EW Suite, Astra BVR Integration. 180 total on order. TEJAS MK-2 Target First Flight: Late 2026/Early 2027 Mid-2029 Indigenous Evolution: Heavier 4.5-gen variant, GE F414 engine, higher payload capacity. Rafale (MRFA Plan) Flight-Proven/Operational (36 jets in service) 2028–2029 (Domestic fuselage assembly start) High Localisation: 114 jets planned (18-22 flyaway, 92-96 built in India via Dassault-Tata partnership); hardwired Interface Control Document (ICD) for integration of Indian weapons. AMCA (MK-1/MK-2) Target First Flight: 2028–2029 2033–2035 Indigenous 5th-Gen: Stealth airframe, internal weapons bay, supercruise. MK-2 to feature custom 120 kN powerplant (Safran or Rolls-Royce/Reliance proposals).





The Indian Air Force has committed to 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters. The initial contract for 83 aircraft was followed by approval for 97 more, bringing the total to 180. Early delays were caused by shortages of General Electric F404 engines, but HAL has stabilised supplies.





By mid‑2026, nearly 30 airframes were structurally complete, with five to six fully assembled and undergoing integration trials. HAL has already received six engines, with 15–20 more expected in FY27, allowing backlog conversion into deliverable fighters.





The first official handovers are targeted for August–September 2026, coinciding with Astra beyond‑visual‑range missile testing. By December 2026, HAL aims to deliver 18–24 aircraft to form the nucleus of a second squadron. The deadline for the first operational squadron is March 2027.





Completion of the first batch of 83 jets is expected by 2029–30, while the follow‑on 97 aircraft should be delivered by 2033–34. HAL has expanded production capacity with three lines, including a new Nashik facility, raising annual output from 8–12 to 24 units.





Financially, HAL reported ₹33,050 crore revenue in FY26, with its order book swelling to ₹2.54 lakh crore, including the TEJAS contracts.





The TEJAS MK-1A incorporates AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare suites, digital cockpit, and Astra missile integration. Indigenous subsystems are being prioritised, with the Uttam AESA radar completing over 125 flight trials and scheduled for integration from the 41st production aircraft onwards.





Uttam offers detection ranges up to 240 km against fighter‑sized targets, multi‑target tracking, and compatibility with ASTRA MK-2 missiles. HAL has placed a ₹2,205 crore order for antenna arrays to support serial production, ensuring most of the second batch of 97 aircraft will feature Uttam.





Parallel to this, the AMCA program has entered a decisive phase. In May 2026, the Ministry of Defence issued a ₹15,000 crore Request for Proposal for five prototypes. Private consortia—Tata Advanced Systems, L&T‑BEL‑Dynamatic, and Bharat Forge‑BEML‑Data Patterns—are competing, with HAL excluded from lead integration. Contract signing is expected by late 2026.





The roadmap mandates rollout of the first prototype by 2027–29, maiden flight by 2028–29, and completion of 1,800 test sorties by 2032. Limited Series Production is scheduled for 2033–34, with full induction by 2035.





The AMCA MK-1 will use imported GE-F414 engines, while MK‑2 will feature a 120 kN thrust indigenous engine co‑developed with Safran. The aircraft will incorporate stealth shaping, radar‑absorbent materials, internal weapons bays, supercruise capability, and AI‑driven sensor fusion. ADA describes it as a “5.5‑generation” fighter, embedding sixth‑generation computing into a fifth‑generation airframe.





The GE-F404 engine powering TEJAS MK-1A produces about 17,700 lbf thrust, while the F414 intended for TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA MK-1 delivers 22,000 lbf, with improved fuel efficiency, durability, and payload capacity. The F414’s larger fan and advanced blisk compressor increase airflow by 16%, enhancing performance.





India’s future fleet transitions are thus clearly defined. TEJAS MK-1A deliveries will stabilise squadron strength through 2034, TEJAS MK-2 will bridge the gap with heavier payloads and GE F414 engines by 2029, and AMCA will provide stealth capability by 2035. Together, these tracks aim to restore the IAF’s sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons and reduce reliance on imports.





Agencies







