



Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended warm greetings to the nation on its 80th Independence Day. He expressed confidence in India’s continued development and reaffirmed Russia’s enduring support for the country.





In a message posted on X, Alipov said that India’s predetermined path of development left no doubt that the country’s aspirations would be fulfilled. He conveyed optimism about India’s future and wished its people success in achieving their dreams.





The envoy emphasised that Russia’s support for India remained steadfast. He noted that as India advanced on its journey of progress, Russia’s commitment would remain unchanged, just as it had been a century ago, and would continue into the future.





Concluding his message, Alipov declared “Jai Hind” and saluted the enduring friendship between the two nations with the words, “Long live India-Russia friendship.”





The Independence Day celebrations were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi. This year’s event carried special significance as it marked 150 years of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and highlighted the role of ‘Yuva Shakti’ in India’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047.





For the first time, ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered during the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh before proceeding to the ramparts.





Prime Minister Modi hoisted the National Flag with the assistance of Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.





Following the hoisting, the National Flag Guard comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police presented the Rashtriya Salute. The Army band played ‘Vande Mataram’, which was sung by all present, followed by the National Anthem.





Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals over the venue. One helicopter carried the National Flag, while the other displayed a flag depicting ‘Vande Mataram’.





Prime Minister Modi then addressed the nation, marking his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort. At the conclusion of his address, NCC cadets and ‘My Bharat’ volunteers sang ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem.





A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, participated in the celebrations. They were seated on Gyanpath and formed the words ‘Vande Mataram’. View cutters displaying the theme ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ were also installed at the site.





Around 5,000 special guests from diverse walks of life attended the ceremony. These included women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, street vendors, youth innovators, scientists, start-up founders, artisans, farmers, students and beneficiaries of government schemes.





Additionally, more than 1,500 people from different States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, witnessed the historic event. The celebrations reflected India’s cultural diversity, its aspirations for the future, and the enduring strength of its international partnerships.





ANI







