



Sharanga, an indigenous green micro‑propulsion system developed by Mumbai‑based Manastu Space, has been purpose‑built for CubeSats and small satellites weighing up to 50 kilograms, offering sustainable manoeuvring capabilities in low‑Earth orbit.





This innovation represents a major step forward in India’s private space sector, combining advanced engineering with environmentally responsible propellant technology.





The propulsion system delivers ultra‑fine throttleable thrust in the range of 1 to 10 milli‑Newtons. This precision output allows satellites to perform delicate orbital manoeuvres such as station‑keeping, attitude correction, and controlled de‑orbiting.





Despite its compact size, Sharanga provides a total impulse of 500 Newton‑seconds, ensuring sufficient energy for extended mission lifetimes while maintaining a lightweight and low‑power architecture.





At the heart of Sharanga lies Manastu Space’s proprietary MS‑289 blend, a high‑test peroxide‑based green propellant. Unlike conventional toxic fuels such as hydrazine, MS‑289 is non‑toxic and non‑carcinogenic, decomposing into harmless by‑products.





This makes the system safer to handle, reduces environmental risks, and aligns with the global push towards sustainable space programs. The adoption of this propellant also lowers regulatory hurdles, enabling faster deployment for satellite operators.





Sharanga has been designed for compatibility with CubeSat platforms ranging from 3U to 10U+ configurations. Its modular design ensures ease of integration into diverse spacecraft architectures, providing flexibility for missions across Earth observation, communications, and scientific research. By addressing the propulsion needs of satellites up to 50 kilograms, the system fills a critical gap in the small satellite ecosystem.





The propulsion unit has been developed under the iDEX Defence Innovation Organisation’s SPARK grant, which supports indigenous innovation in strategic technologies. Sharanga has successfully undergone vibration and thermo‑vacuum testing at the IN‑SPACe facility in Ahmedabad.





These rigorous trials validated its ability to withstand the harsh vacuum and extreme thermal conditions of space, proving its reliability for real‑world orbital operations.





With these achievements, Sharanga has reached a Technology Readiness Level of 7, signifying system prototype demonstration in a space environment. This milestone indicates that the propulsion system is mature enough for deployment in upcoming missions, offering satellite operators a proven solution for sustainable orbital manoeuvring.





The system’s mission applications are wide‑ranging. It can support orbit raising for satellites launched into lower orbits, provide precise attitude correction for payload alignment, enable collision avoidance manoeuvres to mitigate space debris risks, and facilitate controlled de‑orbiting at the end of mission life. These capabilities are increasingly vital in today’s congested orbital environment, where safety and sustainability are paramount.





Sharanga’s success also highlights the growing role of private companies in India’s space sector. By leveraging government support through iDEX and testing facilities at IN‑SPACe, Manastu Space has demonstrated how start-ups can deliver world‑class technologies that complement ISRO’s programs.





This achievement strengthens India’s position in the global space economy and underscores its commitment to fostering innovation in satellite mobility.





As the demand for small satellites continues to rise worldwide, Sharanga offers a future‑ready propulsion solution that combines precision, safety, and sustainability. Its indigenous design and green propellant technology make it a landmark development in India’s journey towards self‑reliance in advanced space systems.





Agencies







