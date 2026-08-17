



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for his warm wishes on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day.





He expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship between the two nations will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.





Responding to greetings from the Israeli Prime Minister, Modi emphasised the importance of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. He expressed hope for its further expansion, highlighting the potential for unlocking new opportunities and forging deeper people-to-people connections between the two countries.





In his message on X, Modi wrote, “Thank you, Prime Minister Netanyahu, for your warm wishes. May the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership grow even stronger, unlocking new opportunities and forging deeper people-to-people connections between our nations.”





Netanyahu had earlier extended greetings to Modi on India’s 80th Independence Day, describing the friendship between the two nations as “boundless.” In a post shared by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu remarked that India and Israel are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for their people.





He added, “Congratulations to India and to my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your 80th Independence Day. India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people. Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!”





Modi also thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog for his greetings on India’s Independence Day, underscoring the value of India’s friendship with Israel. This exchange of greetings reflects the depth of diplomatic engagement and the emphasis placed on strengthening ties.





Earlier this year, Modi made a state visit to Israel from 25 to 26 February 2026 on the invitation of Netanyahu. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior ministers and officials. The visit reaffirmed the leaders’ commitment to elevating the bilateral relationship to a new level, described as “A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation & Prosperity,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





The foundation for this enhanced partnership was laid during Modi’s historic visit to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu’s visit to India in 2018. Since then, immense progress has been made across diverse domains, including emerging technologies, cyber, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence, and security.





Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for a robust special strategic partnership rooted in mutual aspirations for peace, security, and prosperity through technological innovation and entrepreneurship.





They acknowledged that Indian and Israeli capabilities complement each other perfectly, with Israel recognised as a global powerhouse of technology and innovation, and India serving as a hub of talent, manufacturing excellence, and entrepreneurial energy.





The Prime Ministers affirmed their commitment to integrating advancements in AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, agriculture, water management, defence platforms, and space exploration. This partnership is aligned with India’s vision of an “Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat 2047” and aims to spark the next wave of technological transformation and shared progress for both nations.





Underscoring the shared commitment to transform policy priorities into tangible outcomes, Modi and Netanyahu emphasised the importance of institutionalising bilateral mechanisms across Government-to-Government, Business-to-Business, and People-to-People domains.





This approach is intended to ensure sustained collaboration and meaningful impact in the years ahead.





ANI



