



Doha’s iconic Torch Tower illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.





The Embassy of India in Qatar shared the gesture on Sunday, describing it as a symbol of deep friendship and mutual respect between New Delhi and Doha.





In a post on X, the Embassy wrote that the Torch Tower lighting was a beautiful gesture reflecting the enduring bond between the two nations. The tricolour display stood out as a striking tribute to India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations.





As India marked its 80th Independence Day on 15 August, greetings poured in from across the world. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his wishes, recalling the arduous path India undertook to achieve freedom. He emphasised that through sheer will, belief, and determination, India’s independence heralded a bright new beginning filled with hope.





Russian President Vladimir Putin also conveyed his message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed India’s remarkable progress in economic, social, scientific, and technological spheres, noting that the country rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena.





Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed his nation’s commitment to deepening its partnership with India. He highlighted the enduring friendship between the peoples of both countries, which has been central to regional stability in the Indian Ocean.





French President Emmanuel Macron extended warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion. His message reflected the close strategic partnership between France and India, particularly in defence, space, and clean energy cooperation.





Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay addressed Prime Minister Modi as his “elder brother” in his message of goodwill. He expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish, underpinned by cultural ties and cooperation in hydropower and sustainable development.





These greetings came as India marked 79 years since its liberation from colonial rule, with leaders and governments worldwide joining in the celebrations. The collective messages reaffirmed commitments to stronger partnerships with New Delhi and highlighted India’s growing stature as a global power.





The breadth of India’s diplomatic engagement was underlined by the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation, and the vision of a peaceful and prosperous region. The Torch Tower lighting in Doha symbolised how India’s independence continues to inspire gestures of solidarity and respect across the globe.





ANI







