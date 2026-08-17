



India’s ambitious naval modernisation drive is set to take a decisive leap forward with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) positioned to secure one of the largest defence contracts in recent years.





The P-75I conventional submarine program, valued at approximately ₹90,000 crore, is expected to be awarded to MDL following the completion of contractual negotiations and pending Cabinet Committee on Security approval.





This landmark deal, alongside additional submarine orders and a vast pipeline of future naval projects, could expand MDL’s order book to unprecedented levels, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of India’s maritime defence industry.





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) may have already completed contractual negotiations for the program and is now awaiting final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, which could be granted in the next few weeks.





Beyond the P-75I program, MDL could secure an additional order for three more submarines during the current fiscal year. These submarines are expected to be largely based on the design of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).





Taken together, the two submarine orders could be worth between ₹1.3 lakh crore and ₹1.4 lakh crore. This would represent more than seven times MDL’s current order book, marking a significant expansion in its workload and strategic importance.





The expansion of MDL’s submarine pipeline reflects India’s broader naval modernisation drive, which aims to strengthen maritime capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. The P-75I submarines, equipped with advanced Air-Independent Propulsion systems, will significantly enhance underwater endurance and stealth.





The additional submarine orders based on TKMS designs will further bolster the Navy’s conventional fleet. These projects highlight the growing role of Indian shipyards in executing complex defence contracts under the Make in India initiative.





MDL’s ability to absorb technology transfers, manage joint ventures, and deliver on time will be critical to the success of these programs.





If executed effectively, these contracts will not only modernise India’s naval fleet but also strengthen the country’s defence industrial base, creating long-term strategic and economic benefits.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







