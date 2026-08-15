



The Ministry of External Affairs has urged political leaders to exercise restraint following remarks made by Congress leaders that referenced Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India and Italy share strong and expanding ties, and that diplomatic decorum must be maintained to preserve mutual respect and understanding between the two nations.





Jaiswal stated that relations with Italy have strengthened in every way in recent years, and it is important to continue building on this momentum with respect and sensitivity. His comments came during the bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, where he highlighted the importance of safeguarding the dignity of bilateral relations.





The controversy began when Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, mocked the government’s foreign policy approach during an event in New Delhi. He criticised what he described as Prime Minister Modi’s tendency to embrace foreign leaders, suggesting that foreign policy should not be reduced to gestures of friendship.





Gandhi remarked that the Prime Minister’s role is not about personal friendship but about protecting the country’s interests.





In a symbolic gesture, Gandhi hugged fellow Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on stage to demonstrate his point. Dikshit then quipped whether Gandhi was hugging him thinking he was Meloni, to which Gandhi responded that he had not reached that stage yet. The exchange drew laughter but also sparked sharp criticism from the ruling BJP.





BJP leaders condemned the remarks as indecent and disrespectful, arguing that such language undermines India’s diplomatic standing. The episode has triggered a political uproar, with the ruling party accusing the Congress of trivialising foreign policy and insulting a foreign leader.





India and Italy have recently deepened cooperation under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, covering trade, investment, defence, clean energy, science, technology, and cultural exchanges. Bilateral trade reached $16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian FDI stood at $3.66 billion.





Both nations have also expanded collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, critical minerals, and space technology. Against this backdrop, the MEA’s call for restraint reflects the government’s concern that domestic political rhetoric should not jeopardise the progress achieved in bilateral relations.





The incident underscores the sensitivity of diplomatic references in domestic politics, particularly when they involve leaders of partner nations. The MEA’s intervention signals the importance of maintaining respect in political discourse to safeguard India’s international partnerships.





ANI







