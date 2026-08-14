



Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), the Hyderabad-based defence public-sector undertaking, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian company to secure GE Aerospace’s S400 approval for its metallic-material testing laboratory.





This qualification strengthens MIDHANI’s credentials in the global aerospace supply chain and highlights its commitment to international standards of quality and technical excellence.





The company announced on Thursday that it had received Independent and International Metallic Material Laboratory (S400) approval for a wide range of chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing. MIDHANI described the recognition as a reflection of its dedication to quality and global benchmarks in metallic-material testing.





The approval is expected to enhance its position in the aerospace industry and contribute to India’s growing capabilities in advanced materials. The company also expressed gratitude to GE Aerospace for its confidence and collaboration.





It is important to note that despite the shared name, the S400 approval has no connection to Russia’s S-400 air-defence system. GE Aerospace’s S400 approval is a qualification for laboratories that test metallic materials, particularly those serving its supply chain.





It confirms that a laboratory has demonstrated the technical capabilities and quality systems required to conduct specified chemical, mechanical and metallurgical tests to GE Aerospace standards.





According to Metallurgical Solutions Inc., an Ohio-based laboratory approved under the program, approvals are granted for a defined scope of tests and do not necessarily cover every test conducted by a laboratory. Certified laboratories also undergo regular surveillance audits to maintain compliance.





The announcement had an immediate impact on MIDHANI’s stock performance. Shares rose sharply, closing 8.91% higher at ₹444.85 on August 13, after touching an intraday high of ₹456.60. The shares had closed at ₹408.45 in the previous session, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s achievement.





MIDHANI, established in 1973 and commencing commercial production in 1983, operates under the Department of Defence Production in the Ministry of Defence. It received Miniratna Category-I status in 2009.





The company specialises in producing special steels, superalloys and titanium alloys, with applications across defence, space and nuclear energy. Its materials are designed for high strength, toughness, corrosion resistance and performance at elevated temperatures. Strategic customers include ISRO, DRDO, HAL and the Department of Atomic Energy.





The company has supplied specialised metals and materials for projects such as ISRO’s LVM-3 rocket and Chandrayaan missions, the Akash missile system and the TEJAS fighter-jet program.





It has also provided nuclear-grade materials to the 500-MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.





Beyond aerospace and defence, MIDHANI undertakes the armouring of vehicles and helicopters and manufactures Bulletproof Jackets, Patkas and shields. Its portfolio extends to biomedical implants including bone plates, screws, knee and hip prostheses and intramedullary nails.





MIDHANI operates several manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, an armouring facility in Rohtak, Haryana, and a 50:50 joint venture with National Aluminium Co. Ltd. (NALCO) called Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd., which is establishing an aluminium-alloy plant in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Its 2026 brochure lists testing facilities covering chemical and mechanical analysis, metallography and nondestructive examination, underscoring its comprehensive capabilities.





This achievement of securing GE Aerospace’s S400 approval marks a pivotal step for MIDHANI in establishing itself as a globally recognised supplier of advanced metallic materials. It reinforces India’s ambition to build a robust aerospace ecosystem and highlights the company’s role in supporting both domestic and international aerospace programs.





Agencies







