



Mumbai-based A-1 Fence has introduced the Spotter Global Compact Radar, a portable surveillance solution designed to provide early detection for security forces. It combines artificial intelligence, wide-area coverage, and rugged portability, making it suitable for border defence, critical infrastructure, and rapid deployment scenarios.





The Spotter Global Compact Radar is engineered to deliver perimeter intrusion detection across diverse terrains. It can monitor areas ranging from 15 to 380 acres, offering precise live tracking of humans, vehicles, and animals.





Its advanced algorithms reduce false alarms by distinguishing environmental disturbances from genuine threats, ensuring reliable situational awareness.





The radar is capable of detecting drone threats over a hemispherical range of 500 metres, addressing one of the most pressing vulnerabilities in modern security environments. It provides GPS coordinates of detected targets and integrates seamlessly with PTZ cameras and video surveillance systems, creating a multi-layered security grid.





A key advantage of the system is its portability. The radar is compact and lightweight, with low power consumption. It comes with a portable kit including a tripod, battery pack, hub, and rugged laptop, all of which can be carried in a backpack and deployed in under 20 minutes. This makes it highly effective for mobile security operations and rapid response missions.





The radar is built to withstand extreme environmental conditions, operating reliably between –30°C and +60°C. With a mean time before failure of 9,000 hours, it ensures durability and long-term performance in harsh climates such as deserts, forests, and coastal regions.





Artificial intelligence plays a central role in the radar’s functionality. Its tracking algorithms classify and monitor targets with high accuracy, enabling predictive threat assessment and proactive defence measures. This capability is particularly valuable for anticipating infiltration attempts and coordinating rapid counter-actions.





The Spotter Global Compact Radar is designed for integration readiness, allowing it to be incorporated into existing surveillance networks. It enhances perimeter defence by combining radar detection with video analytics, drone monitoring, and other electronic security systems. This layered approach strengthens protection against infiltration, smuggling, and sabotage.





Security forces benefit from its real-time monitoring and automated alerts, which improve response times and reduce manpower requirements. The radar’s ability to detect intrusions over water bodies further expands its utility, making it suitable for coastal defence and maritime security.





By deploying this system, India strengthens its indigenous defence technology base while aligning with global standards in smart border management. The radar’s versatility ensures applications across airports, seaports, power plants, and sensitive government facilities, in addition to military installations.





The development of the Spotter Global Compact Radar underscores A-1 Fence’s commitment to innovation in perimeter security. It represents a significant leap forward in providing early detection capabilities, enhancing both national security and private sector protection.





Agencies







