



Pakistan has officially entered the global lunar race with its first rover, Jinnah-1, scheduled to launch aboard China’s Chang’e-8 mission in 2029.





The 35 kg rover will explore the Moon’s south pole, studying geology, plasma, and radiation, while also testing technologies for future human activity.





Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) announced the rover’s name at a ceremony in Islamabad. The name was chosen through a nationwide competition that attracted around 4,000 entries.





Seven participants had independently suggested “Jinnah-1,” and the final winner was selected via a lucky draw. The winning entry came from 17-year-old Tayyab Karim of Bahawalnagar, who proposed naming the rover after Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The choice symbolises Pakistan’s resolve, progress, and aspirations in space exploration.





Jinnah-1 will be part of China’s Chang’e-8 mission, which is itself a critical step in Beijing’s long-term lunar program. Chang’e-8 is expected to test advanced technologies such as using lunar Regolith for 3D printing, which could support future construction of lunar bases.





Pakistan’s participation marks its first direct involvement in lunar science and places SUPARCO within a broader international effort to explore the Moon’s south polar region.





The rover is being developed by Pakistani engineers and is expected to weigh approximately 35 kg. It will carry instruments including a Terrain Testing Instrument to analyse lunar soil, radiation sensors, and plasma detectors.





These tools will allow Jinnah-1 to study the Moon’s surface composition, map terrain, and conduct experiments relevant to future exploration. Pakistani specialists are expected to operate the rover once it is delivered to the lunar surface by China’s lander.





The south pole of the Moon has become a focal point of global exploration due to its permanently shadowed craters, which may contain deposits of water ice. Such resources could be vital for sustaining astronauts and producing fuel and oxygen for long-term missions.





India’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed in this region in August 2023, while Russia’s Luna-25 failed in its attempt.





NASA’s Artemis program also targets the south pole for future crewed missions. Pakistan’s entry with Jinnah-1 highlights the growing competition and collaboration in this strategically important area.





SUPARCO first announced its collaboration with China’s Chang’e-8 mission in 2024, describing it as a major milestone for Pakistan’s space program.





The mission is expected to provide Pakistani engineers with valuable experience in operating an indigenous rover on the lunar surface. It also represents Pakistan’s ambition to expand its scientific horizons and contribute to international space research.





The “-1” designation in Jinnah-1 suggests the possibility of future Pakistani lunar missions, marking this as the beginning of a new chapter in the country’s space journey. For Pakistan, the mission is not only a technological milestone but also a symbolic step in asserting its presence in the global space race.





Agencies







