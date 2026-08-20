



The Philippines is reportedly considering the purchase of up to nine additional BrahMos coastal missile batteries from India in a move aimed at countering the growing Chinese threat in the South China Sea.





This development would significantly strengthen the so-called ‘BrahMos Belt’, a chain of Southeast Asian shores equipped with the supersonic missile system, creating a broad arc of defences across ASEAN nations that complicates Beijing’s ambitions in the region, a report said.





India had earlier signed a $375 million deal in January 2022 to supply three BrahMos batteries to the Philippines. These shore-based anti-ship batteries were entrusted to the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defence Regiment, with the agreement covering training, maintenance, logistics, mobile launchers, radars, and command elements. The presence of BrahMos in Manila has already enhanced India’s credibility as a defence export power.





The BrahMos system made its combat debut during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where it played a decisive role, further boosting its reputation as a battle-tested weapon. The Philippine Marine Corps has already revealed its first BrahMos missile battery, underscoring the operational integration of the system into its coastal defence architecture.





The Philippines was the first country to order BrahMos missiles, but the ‘BrahMos Belt’ expanded as Vietnam and Indonesia also decided to induct the Indo-Russian weapon into their arsenals.





Thailand is reportedly considering acquiring the supersonic projectiles as well, which would further consolidate the missile chain across Southeast Asia.





Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F. Ignacio had earlier emphasised that the BrahMos missile system provides Manila with a credible deterrent. He explained that its speed and long range significantly strengthen the country’s defence posture, bestowing on the Philippines a measure of anti-access and area denial capability.





This, he noted, raises the costs for any potential aggressor and reconfigures operational calculations in the event of conflict.





The latest reports suggest that Manila’s potential acquisition of more BrahMos batteries would be part of its Integrated Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System initiative.





The objective is to reinforce the three existing batteries operated by the Marine Corps, enabling protection of larger areas, multiple launch positions, and improved salvo density.





If implemented at maximum scale, the program would transform BrahMos from a concentrated Marine capability into a joint Army-Marine fires architecture spanning Luzon, Palawan, and other strategically exposed approaches across the archipelago. This would represent a significant expansion of the Philippines’ deterrence posture.





However, no Philippine authority has publicly confirmed a final nine-battery order, signed contract, or approved quantity. The reported expansion remains an evolving requirement, dependent upon negotiations, budgeting, and formal authorisation. Malaysia-based Defence Security Asia, which broke the news, highlighted that the scale of the acquisition is still subject to official decisions.





The potential expansion of BrahMos deployment in the Philippines reflects a broader regional trend of missile-based deterrence strategies among ASEAN nations. It also underscores India’s growing role as a reliable defence exporter, with the BrahMos system becoming a cornerstone of Southeast Asian coastal defence against Chinese naval expansion.





Agencies







