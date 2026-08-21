



Poland’s Ambassador to India Piotr Antoni Switalski has declared that there is “no reason for delay” in finalising the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), expressing confidence that it will be signed and operational by the end of 2026.





Legal scrubbing has already been completed, and both sides are now working on translations and internal approvals, keeping the landmark deal firmly on track.





Switalski, speaking in New Delhi, emphasised his experience as a former European Union official, noting that such treaties usually take time but insisting that a fast-track approach should be adopted. He said he was optimistic that the agreement would be ready and operational by year-end.





He underlined the importance of complementing the FTA with an investment protection agreement, describing it as a crucial element of the overall relationship. He reiterated that he saw no delays and no reason for delay in completing the pact.





His remarks came as the India-EU FTA entered its final stages. Government sources confirmed that legal scrubbing of the agreement has been completed, while internal approvals and translation processes are underway on the European Union side. Both India and the EU remain committed to completing the remaining formalities for signing by the end of 2026.





The FTA was jointly announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 27 January 2026 during the 16th India-EU Summit in New Delhi. This announcement followed the resumption of negotiations in 2022 after years of stalled discussions. The first attempt between 2007 and 2013 had failed due to differences over duties on automobiles and spirits, but renewed talks in 2022 led to a breakthrough.





The agreement is significant given the scale of economic ties. In 2024-25, bilateral trade in goods between India and the EU stood at $136.54 billion, with India’s exports valued at $75.85 billion and imports at $60.68 billion. Trade in services reached $83.10 billion in 2024.





Together, India and the EU account for around 25 per cent of global GDP and nearly one-third of international trade.





According to details from the legal scrubbing process, the FTA will grant market access for over 99 per cent of Indian exports by trade value to the EU. It also unlocks commitments in services and includes a mobility framework enabling seamless movement of skilled Indian professionals.





Imports of luxury cars and wines from the EU are expected to become cheaper, while Indian exporters will gain duty-free access to the European market for about 93 per cent of goods.





The agreement has been intentionally designed as an exclusive trade agreement, requiring approval only from the European Parliament and not from all 27 member states. After ratification by the European Parliament and the Indian cabinet, both sides will announce dates for implementation.





Officials have indicated that the FTA could become operational in the first quarter of 2027, though Switalski’s remarks suggest optimism for an earlier start.





Lithuania’s Ambassador to India Diana Mickevičienė has also expressed confidence that the agreement will come into force during Lithuania’s EU presidency in early 2027, calling it a “game changer” for businesses on both sides.





The India-EU FTA is expected to strengthen economic and trade relations, promote professional mobility, and set a framework for deeper cooperation in goods and services. It marks the culmination of nearly two decades of negotiations and is seen as a major milestone in India’s global trade strategy.





ANI







