



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s expected visit to India has been described as a strong signal of cooperation by Poland’s Ambassador to India, Piotr Antoni Switalski.





Speaking in New Delhi, the envoy emphasised that the visit would demonstrate to business partners and stakeholders that collaboration between the two nations has the “green light” and is moving ahead at full speed.





Switalski noted that preparations for the visit were already underway and expressed confidence that it would further strengthen bilateral ties. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Poland in August 2024, where both countries signed a strategic partnership agreement.





The ambassador underlined that this would be Tusk’s third visit to India, adding that the Polish leader was fond of India and enjoyed visiting.





The ambassador stressed that the upcoming visit would send a clear message to partners across different fields of cooperation. He explained that at the highest level, the signal was “go ahead, full speed,” reflecting the seriousness of intent behind the engagement.





He also confirmed that a Polish government delegation was expected to arrive in India the following week to discuss defence cooperation in detail.





Switalski revealed that both governments and companies had already begun serious discussions on defence collaboration. He expressed hope that these talks would yield concrete outcomes, strengthening the strategic dimension of the partnership. Defence cooperation is expected to be a key area of focus during the upcoming exchanges.





Prime Minister Modi’s 2024 visit to Poland was historic, as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 45 years. The visit coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland. During that trip, both nations elevated their ties to a strategic partnership and issued a joint statement outlining cooperation across multiple sectors.





A five-year action plan for 2024–2028 was finalised to guide collaboration in areas including trade and investment, health, transport, cyber security, science and technology, defence, and cultural exchanges. The plan also emphasised people-to-people ties and talent mobility, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the partnership.





Modi and Tusk reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums. They also underscored the importance of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, in line with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. This alignment highlighted the shared vision of both countries in addressing global challenges.





The two leaders expressed deep concern over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, noting its tragic humanitarian consequences. They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace that respected sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with the UN Charter. This demonstrated the convergence of views between India and Poland on pressing international issues.





The Ministry of External Affairs described Modi’s Poland visit as “historic and very successful,” noting that both sides had agreed to expand cooperation under the strategic partnership framework. The upcoming visit by Prime Minister Tusk is expected to build upon this momentum, reinforcing the depth and breadth of India-Poland relations.





ANI







