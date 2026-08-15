



Reliance Industries Limited and Rolls-Royce have announced their strategic intent to partner in the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of a sovereign indigenous combat engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, announced Rolls-Royce.





The announcement was made simultaneously in London and Mumbai on 14 August 2026, marking a significant milestone in India’s quest for self-reliance in advanced propulsion technologies.





The partnership will explore the creation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India. This facility is envisioned as a centre of excellence for power and propulsion technology, consolidating expertise across design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support.





It will serve as the nucleus of India’s indigenous aero-engine ecosystem, combining Rolls-Royce’s century-long heritage in advanced engineering with Reliance’s industrial scale and execution capabilities.





Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani emphasised that India’s strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies. He stated that the collaboration aims to merge Rolls-Royce’s world-leading expertise in advanced propulsion with Reliance’s strengths in technology and manufacturing to build an enduring national capability.





Ambani highlighted that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat, positioning India to become globally competitive in advanced propulsion systems.





Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç welcomed the opportunity to join forces with Reliance, noting that the partnership builds upon Rolls-Royce’s existing collaborations and capabilities in India. He described the alliance as a major milestone in developing a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country.





By leveraging Reliance’s industrial strengths and Rolls-Royce’s proven engine expertise, the partnership aims to deliver a compelling proposition for the AMCA engine and beyond.





The Aero Gas Turbine Complex will not only focus on the AMCA program but also unlock opportunities for wider collaborations across defence, civil aerospace and emerging propulsion systems.





This includes potential ventures into hybrid-electric propulsion, sustainable aviation technologies and advanced power systems, areas where Rolls-Royce has already invested heavily. The partnership is expected to accelerate India’s ability to indigenise critical technologies, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and establish the country as a global leader in advanced propulsion.





This alliance represents a convergence of strategic intent and industrial capability. It is designed to support India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by delivering sovereign capability in aero-engines, one of the most complex and guarded technologies in defence.





The collaboration is expected to generate significant employment, foster skill development and stimulate innovation across India’s aerospace sector. It also signals a shift in India’s defence industrial base, where private sector giants like Reliance are increasingly playing a pivotal role alongside established public sector enterprises.





The announcement underscores India’s determination to achieve self-reliance in defence technology while simultaneously positioning itself as a global hub for advanced aerospace innovation. By combining Reliance’s scale and execution with Rolls-Royce’s engineering expertise, the partnership sets the stage for India to not only meet its domestic defence needs but also emerge as a competitive player in the global propulsion market.





Rolls-Royce Media Release







