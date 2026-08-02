



French aerospace major Safran has commenced maintenance, repair and overhaul operations at its Hyderabad facility with the induction of its first engine, The Hindu Business Line reported





This marks a significant milestone in the creation of an aero‑engine servicing ecosystem within India.





The facility belongs to Safran Aircraft Engine Services India and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has become operational this year, with Safran India Chief Executive Officer and Country Head J S Gavankar confirming the development.





At present, the Hyderabad centre employs more than 300 personnel. The workforce is planned to expand to around 1,100 employees once the site reaches full operational capacity.





The centre is dedicated to servicing LEAP engines, which power a large proportion of the global narrow‑body aircraft fleet. These engines are also widely used by Indian carriers, making the facility strategically important for domestic aviation.





When fully operational, the Hyderabad site is expected to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually. This will strengthen India’s role in the global aviation maintenance ecosystem and reduce reliance on overseas facilities.





Safran is also developing a specialised training ecosystem at the Hyderabad facility. An on‑site training centre will prepare more than 100 Indian technicians and engineers every year.





In addition to local training, Indian employees will receive advanced practical instruction at Safran’s engine facilities in France. This dual approach is designed to build a highly skilled workforce capable of handling complex aero‑engine maintenance.





The development comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is expanding rapidly. Airlines are placing large aircraft orders, and demand for maintenance services is increasing in parallel.





India has historically relied heavily on overseas facilities for heavy aircraft engine MRO activities. The expansion of domestic capabilities is expected to reduce turnaround times and increase local value addition in the aviation sector.





The growth of engine MRO facilities will also generate high‑skilled employment opportunities. Areas such as aerospace engineering, precision maintenance and aviation technology are expected to benefit significantly.





Safran has identified India as a strategic market. The company is seeking to deepen its presence across the aviation value chain as the country’s airline fleet continues to expand.





The Hyderabad facility represents a long‑term commitment to building India into a global engine overhaul hub. It complements Safran’s wider investments in the country, including its military engine program and partnerships with Indian defence and aerospace firms.





This initiative is part of Safran’s broader strategy to integrate India into its global supply and servicing network. By embedding advanced training, technology transfer and large‑scale employment, the company is positioning India as a cornerstone of its international operations.





The operationalisation of the Hyderabad MRO centre is therefore not only a step forward for Safran but also a major boost for India’s aviation industry. It signals the country’s emergence as a credible global hub for aero‑engine maintenance and overhaul.





Agencies







