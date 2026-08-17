



Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended warm greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day.





According to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, King Salman sent a congratulatory cable to President Murmu. He wished her continued good health and happiness, while extending his wishes for steady progress and prosperity to the government and people of India.





The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques praised the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and India. He emphasised the shared commitment of both nations to advancing cooperation across all fields, reflecting the depth of bilateral ties.





Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a separate message to President Murmu. He conveyed his wishes for her good health and happiness, and expressed hope for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of India.





The greetings from Saudi Arabia came as India marked its 80th Independence Day, with wishes pouring in from across the world.





Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed India’s remarkable progress in economic, social, scientific and technological spheres. He noted that India rightfully commands considerable authority in the international arena.





Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening its partnership with India and strengthening the enduring friendship between the two peoples.





French President Emmanuel Macron extended warm wishes to the people of India on the landmark occasion. His message highlighted the importance of the growing partnership between Paris and New Delhi.





Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his “elder brother,” expressed hope that the friendship and close bond between the two nations would continue to flourish.





The messages from global leaders underline the breadth of India’s diplomatic engagement. They reflect the emphasis placed on friendship, cooperation and the pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous region.





The greetings also highlight India’s rising stature in the international community, with leaders across continents reaffirming their commitment to stronger partnerships with New Delhi.





Agencies







