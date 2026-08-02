



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider plans for large-scale military strikes against Iran, according to Axios.





The appeal was made during a phone call on Saturday, with MBS pressing Trump to pursue de-escalation rather than launch a major offensive. Sources familiar with the matter said the Saudis expressed concern and sought clarity about Washington’s plan of action, warning that such strikes could trigger unprecedented escalation across West Asia.





Axios reported that MBS appealed directly for restraint, emphasising the risks of a wider regional conflict. Israel, meanwhile, has conveyed its readiness for a possible resumption of major US military action against Iran.





The Jerusalem Post cited Israeli sources confirming that the country remains on high alert and prepared for renewed large-scale strikes should Washington proceed.





The development follows Trump’s earlier decision to shelve broader military action after 13 consecutive nights of US bombardment targeting Iran. Saudi Arabia is not alone in urging caution. Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Pakistan have also voiced concerns, calling on Washington to avoid further escalation and stressing the need for restraint.





Indirect talks between the United States and Iran held on Sunday reportedly achieved some progress, though no final agreement has yet been reached. Against this backdrop, Trump announced that he had cancelled a threatened attack on Iran, while leaving open the possibility of future military action if negotiations fail. He explained that the decision was based on requests from Iran and other countries, noting that “the perimeters of a deal have been agreed to.”





In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the planned attack was cancelled “subject to being able to rapidly make a deal.” He asserted that Israel had joined him in this commitment. He added that the proposed agreement would include a “total opening” of the Strait of Hormuz and an “end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”





Trump declared that the United States had been prepared to unleash “Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II” against Iran, but agreed to halt the operation for the future benefit of the world and the survival of a prosperous Iran.





The President’s remarks underscored both the severity of the military threat and the fragile progress of diplomacy. His decision to cancel the attack highlighted the influence of regional appeals for restraint, particularly from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, while maintaining pressure on Tehran to finalise a deal. The situation remains fluid, with Washington balancing threats of overwhelming force against the possibility of securing a negotiated settlement.





ANI







