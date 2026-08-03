



Skyroot Aerospace has confirmed that following the historic maiden orbital flight of Vikram-1, it is prioritising the construction of its own launch pad to accelerate launch frequency and gain operational independence from ISRO’s shared facilities, India Today reported





This marks a pivotal step in India’s private space sector, signalling a shift towards self-reliant infrastructure.





Skyroot Aerospace has revealed that after the successful debut of Vikram-1 ‘Aagaman’, which placed multiple payloads into orbit, the company is now working on establishing an independent launch complex.





Co-founder and CEO Pawan Chandana stated that while initial missions will continue to use ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the long-term plan is to operate from a dedicated facility.





He emphasised that although the location and timeline remain undisclosed, the project is a priority as Skyroot prepares for a busier schedule beginning next year.





Chandana explained that the company has collaborated with ISRO for a long period, but building its own launch pad would provide greater flexibility. This would allow Skyroot to schedule launches independently, avoiding reliance on shared infrastructure and enabling faster turnaround times.





He noted that while details cannot be shared at this stage, the timeline will be revealed once plans are finalised, adding that the facility will not be too far away given the company’s intention to increase launch cadence.





The maiden orbital mission of Vikram-1 was a landmark achievement, making it the first privately developed Indian rocket to reach orbit. The flight carried multiple payloads, including technology demonstrators and commercial satellites, and marked India’s entry into the global league of private orbital launch providers.





The rocket’s first stage, named Kalam-1200 in honour of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, roared to life and lifted Vikram-1 into orbit, symbolising a new era for India’s space industry.





Skyroot’s decision to build its own launch pad reflects the rapid evolution of India’s private space sector following recent reforms. The company, already valued at over $1 billion after becoming India’s first space-tech unicorn, is positioning itself as a key player in the global small satellite launch market.





With integrated manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and plans to scale production, Skyroot aims to transition from proving technology to executing regular commercial operations.





Industry analysts note that launch capacity remains one of the most critical bottlenecks in the global space economy. By establishing its own launch complex, Skyroot could significantly improve access to space for satellite operators, offering on-demand launches at competitive costs.





This move also strengthens India’s role in the global space supply chain, enabling domestic start-ups to compete internationally.





The company’s future roadmap includes subsequent Vikram missions and the development of Vikram-2, a heavier launch vehicle powered by an advanced cryogenic stage.





With investor confidence surging and capital inflows crossing $600 million, Skyroot is well positioned to expand its services and attract global customers. The dedicated launch pad will be a cornerstone of this strategy, ensuring scalability and independence as India’s private space program matures.





Agencies







