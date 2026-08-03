



At least fourteen people were killed and eighteen others injured in a devastating suicide bombing outside the Kabal police station in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.





The explosion occurred when police personnel attempted to intercept and search the bomber at the entry point of the facility. Swat District Police Officer Umar Khan confirmed that the attacker detonated his explosives during the confrontation.





The blast took place near Kabal Chowk, where hundreds of residents had gathered for a large public demonstration against the surge of terrorism in the Swat Valley.





The timing of the attack, coinciding with the final speaker’s address, triggered widespread panic among the participants. The explosion underscored the growing public anger over the state’s inability to maintain security in the region.





Swat police spokesperson Nasir Iqbal Karimi confirmed the death toll and said security forces had cordoned off the area while forensic investigations were launched.





Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi reported that nine bodies were transported to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif, while five were shifted to Kabal Hospital. He added that two of the injured remained in critical condition.





Public speakers at the rally had earlier condemned the resurgence of militant violence in Swat, demanding immediate state action to restore peace.





They warned that persistent insecurity could provoke widespread civil unrest, drawing parallels with similar movements in other nations where state failure had triggered mass protests. Rally organisers criticised authorities for targeting peaceful citizens while allowing militants to operate freely across the mountainous terrain.





Protesters questioned why strong measures had not been taken against terrorists who openly publish propaganda videos on social media.





One speaker declared that children deserved education and families deserved peace, lamenting years of bloodshed and the suffering endured by mothers, sisters and daughters. The speaker emphasised that the community did not want another generation of widows and orphans.





Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in a statement on X. He directed authorities to provide full medical assistance to the injured and asserted that terrorists would never succeed in undermining peace, national unity and the writ of the state. He described the police casualties as a source of pride for the nation.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also condemned the attack. Afridi requested a detailed report from the provincial Inspector General of Police and vowed that hostile elements would not be allowed to succeed in their intentions. Official releases reiterated the government’s commitment to countering terrorism.





The bombing comes amid a dramatic escalation of militant violence across Pakistan. Earlier the same day, an Improvised Explosive Device blast near the Peshawar–Islamabad motorway toll plaza wounded two police officers.





On 30 July, a checkpost in Hangu was attacked, leaving nine policemen dead. These incidents highlight the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





Data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies revealed that the province recorded 154 terrorism-related fatalities in July alone, a sharp 105 per cent increase compared to 75 deaths in June.





Analysts warn that this surge represents a catastrophic breakdown in regional stability, with militants exploiting weaknesses in state security programs to intensify their campaign of violence.





Agencies







