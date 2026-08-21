The reusable hybrid rocket industry is transforming space exploration by merging the efficiency of liquid and solid fuels with cost-effective and environmentally sustainable technologies.





Unlike traditional expendable rockets, these systems are designed to return safely, reducing costs and enabling frequent launches.





The integration of AI-driven landing systems, autonomous navigation, and water or ground recovery techniques is paving the way for a new era of space missions.





TALISHA Space Research Organization is at the forefront of this innovation with its Kalpana Mission, spanning 2025 to 2028, which focuses on reusable space technology.





The Kalpana series consists of three advanced rockets—Kalpana-1, Kalpana-2, and Kalpana-3—each designed to enhance reusability, payload capacity, and autonomous recovery systems.





These rockets feature hybrid propulsion, AI-assisted navigation, and sea or beach landing capabilities, ensuring minimal environmental impact and maximum efficiency. Through cutting-edge research and real-time testing, TALISHA is leading India’s first solid-hybrid reusable rocket program, pushing the boundaries of space accessibility and affordability.





The Kalpana Mission will play a key role in satellite deployment, scientific research, and future deep-space explorations.





The Kalpana Series Rocket Mission is a ground breaking initiative by TALISHA, focusing on reusable space technology and advanced AI-driven autonomous landing systems. The series includes Kalpana-1, Kalpana-2, and Kalpana-3, each designed for progressive advancements in propulsion, payload capacity, and mission range.





Kalpana-1 is a two-stage solid rocket that reaches 30 km and returns safely with a parachute landing system.





Kalpana-2 is a three-stage hybrid rocket that integrates AI-powered autonomous landing, supporting five payloads up to 20 kg, with the capability to land on both land and water.





The most advanced, Kalpana-3, is a three-stage hybrid rocket featuring liquid and solid propulsion, reaching 230 km while carrying 10 CubeSats up to 34 kg, designed for water landings. These missions mark a significant step in scientific research, CubeSat deployment, and reusable space exploration, shaping the future of affordable and sustainable space missions.





Kalpana-1 features advanced solid rocket propulsion with a cutting-edge two-stage solid rocket engine, designed for high efficiency, reliability, and controlled thrust to achieve mission objectives. It is engineered to reach a maximum altitude of 30 km, serving as a platform for scientific experiments, atmospheric studies, and payload testing.





It is equipped with a parachute landing and advanced control system, ensuring a safe and precise descent for reusability and sustainable space missions. Kalpana-1 integrates a dedicated payload bay, supporting scientific instruments, CubeSats, and experimental modules, making it ideal for educational and research-based missions.





Kalpana-2 is powered by an advanced hybrid three-stage propulsion system, combining the efficiency of solid and liquid fuels for enhanced thrust control, reusability, and sustainability in space missions. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art AI-powered autonomous landing system, ensuring safe and controlled descent on both land and water, including sea beaches.





It is designed to carry up to five payloads with a total capacity of 20 kg, making it ideal for scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, and commercial applications. Kalpana-2 integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence, optimising flight trajectory, landing accuracy, and real-time mission adjustments for maximum efficiency and safety.





Kalpana-3 features a three-stage hybrid propulsion system with dual-liquid and single-solid rocket engines, ensuring high efficiency, extended flight range, and optimised thrust control for deep-space missions.





It is integrated with an advanced AI-driven autonomous landing system, enabling safe and controlled landings in water and on sea beaches, ensuring full recovery and reusability. It is designed to carry up to 10 payloads with a total capacity of 34 kg, supporting CubeSat configurations of 1U, 2U, and 3U for research, technology, and commercial applications.





Kalpana-3 is engineered to travel up to 230 km, making it ideal for high-altitude scientific research, Earth observation, and technology validation missions.





The Kalpana Mission represents a major milestone in India’s private space sector, positioning TALISHA as a leader in reusable hybrid rocket technology. By combining hybrid propulsion, AI-driven navigation, and sustainable recovery systems, TALISHA is contributing to the development of affordable and environmentally responsible space missions.





These innovations will support satellite deployment, CubeSat research, and future deep-space explorations, ensuring India’s growing role in the global space economy.





Agencies







