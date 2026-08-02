



Donald Trump announced that the United States and Israel have agreed to suspend planned strikes on Iran after reaching the parameters of a deal that includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. The decision follows intense regional pressure and marks a significant pause in escalating hostilities.





President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that Washington and Tel Aviv had agreed to hold off on renewed military action against Iran at the request of Tehran and other Middle Eastern nations.





He emphasised that the emerging deal would involve the complete and total reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor largely closed since the war began in late February.





Trump described the United States as “locked and loaded” with military power not seen since the Second World War, but confirmed that he had cancelled the attack in favour of pursuing a rapid agreement.





He explained that the suspension of strikes was intended to benefit global stability and ensure Iran’s survival as a prosperous nation, provided that the deal could be finalised quickly.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, whose forces had previously joined the United States in joint operations that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in February, has also agreed to participate in efforts to conclude the agreement. Trump urged all parties to “get to work” and secure the deal.





Reports from American media revealed that Trump had threatened on Friday to hit Iran “very hard,” with The Wall Street Journal noting that he had ordered preparations for a fresh strike campaign. CBS News added that the United States and Israel were coordinating potential joint strikes on Iran’s energy-related infrastructure, which could have marked Israel’s first participation in attacks since the initial phase of the war. However, the decision to hold off reflects a shift towards diplomacy.





The war has escalated sharply since the collapse of a preliminary ceasefire agreement signed in June. That accord had called for an immediate halt to military operations, including in Lebanon, and set a sixty-day timeline for a final settlement.





The United States resumed attacks last month after accusing Iran of targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Tehran to retaliate against American military installations in Gulf states. Trump declared the deal “over” on 8 July, and Tehran later suspended its commitments, accusing Washington of violating all terms.





The new parameters outlined by Trump now appear to revive the possibility of a negotiated end to the conflict. Analysts note that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would ease global energy markets, while the commitment to end Iran’s nuclear program remains a central demand of Washington and its allies. Israel’s inclusion in the process is significant, given its earlier refusal to join the June ceasefire and its insistence on continuing strikes against Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah.





Regional experts caution, however, that while the announcement represents progress, many details remain unresolved. The agreement is expected to require further negotiation on sanctions relief, verification of Iran’s nuclear commitments, and the scope of military disengagement across Lebanon and the Gulf. The situation remains fluid, with both sides wary of renewed escalation if talks falter.





ANI







