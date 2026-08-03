



US President Donald Trump has announced that negotiations with Iran are scheduled to begin on Monday, with talks expected to be conducted through intermediaries.





Speaking aboard Air Force One, he confirmed that communication channels were active and that discussions would commence in the afternoon.





He emphasised his preference for diplomacy over military action, stating that striking Iran would cost countless lives and that he was not seeking unnecessary bloodshed. According to Trump, Iran and three other regional actors had specifically requested the talks.





The President disclosed that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran were involved in diplomatic exchanges that persuaded him to halt what had been planned as a large-scale military strike on Friday.





He suggested that progress could be made on two critical issues: the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the denuclearisation of Iran. He expressed optimism that agreements could be reached in both areas.





The shift towards diplomacy comes as regional mediators attempt to revive a memorandum of understanding signed last month, which was designed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and free of passage for sixty days.





Israeli media reported that intermediaries were working to reactivate this framework, while Iranian outlets noted that Tehran and Oman were close to finalising a joint operational mechanism to govern the maritime corridor. The earlier framework collapsed due to conflicting interpretations, with Trump insisting on permanent free passage while Tehran maintained its sovereign rights over the waterway.





Intensive diplomatic manoeuvring over the weekend helped avert immediate conflict. Qatari officials held urgent talks with Iran, the US and Oman, later informing Trump that Tehran had accepted a proposal regarding the strait.





At the same time, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally called Trump to urge restraint and discourage military escalation. Following these exchanges, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was halting the planned strikes, citing progress on both shipping and nuclear discussions.





Despite Trump’s announcement, Iranian military leaders dismissed his claims as false, with a source close to Tehran’s delegation telling Fars News Agency that no formal accord on the strait had yet been reached.





This highlights the fragile nature of the negotiations and the deep mistrust between the two sides. Meanwhile, divisions among Gulf allies remain stark.





Reports indicated that Saudi Arabia advised Washington to exercise caution, while the United Arab Emirates pressed for stronger military action, arguing that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not change its behaviour without direct US force.





The situation underscores the complexity of balancing diplomacy and deterrence in the Gulf. While Trump has signalled a willingness to pursue a deal, the differing positions of regional allies and the scepticism of Iranian leaders suggest that negotiations will be fraught with challenges.





The talks scheduled for Monday will therefore be a critical test of whether diplomacy can succeed in preventing further escalation and stabilising one of the world’s most strategic waterways.





ANI







