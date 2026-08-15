



US President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to declare the Strait of Hormuz as "a territory of the United States" once the ongoing war with Iran concludes.





Speaking at a Republican rally in Long Island, Trump said that Iran was being "very badly defeated" and that following its defeat, he would move to formalise American sovereignty over the strategic maritime passage.





The statement comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides continuing to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had previously claimed that the United States already exercised "total control" over the waterway, describing the naval blockade as a "WALL OF STEEL" and insisting that Iran was powerless to challenge it.





In his earlier remarks, Trump asserted that Iran’s military infrastructure had been severely degraded. He concluded his message with the phrase "Praise be to Allah," while also accusing Tehran of spreading "FAKE NEWS" and suffering from "300 per cent inflation." He characterised Iran as "all talk and no action," declaring that the country was no longer the "Bully of the Middle East."





Iran swiftly rejected Trump’s latest claims. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran’s conditions are met.





The PGSA emphasised that repeated statements by US officials did not alter the reality on the ground, insisting that the blockade would continue until Iran’s demands were accepted.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most sensitive geopolitical chokepoints in the world. Historically, military standoffs in the area have triggered sharp increases in global crude oil prices and raised fears of wider regional conflict.





The current escalation has already led to expanded naval patrols, rerouting of commercial shipping, and renewed international appeals for diplomatic restraint.





Commercial shipping continues under strict security oversight, but the environment remains volatile. The uncertainty surrounding the Strait has intensified concerns among global energy markets, with analysts warning that prolonged instability could disrupt nearly 20 per cent of the world’s petroleum trade.





Diplomatic attention remains focused on whether negotiations can prevent further escalation and secure freedom of navigation through the corridor.





ANI







