



A day before the ceasefire in May 2025, US intelligence warned India that Pakistan was preparing a massive missile strike, NDTV reported





NDTV anchors Vishnu Som and Shiv Aroor conducted the discussion with remarkable composure and clarity, ensuring that the gravity of the intelligence revelation was conveyed with precision. Their ability to frame the debate around escalation dominance and strategic messaging added depth to the narrative.





Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor’s intervention stood out for its candour and authority, offering rare insight into India’s preparedness and escalation planning. His calm yet firm articulation reflected both professional experience and strategic foresight, elevating the discourse to a level of credibility and seriousness that enriched the entire report.





During the historic interview, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor has now revealed how India assessed this threat, prepared escalation plans, and maintained dominance during Operation Sindoor, while Sushant Singh highlighted India’s weakness in information warfare.





India received a critical intelligence input from the United States that Pakistan could escalate the confrontation with ballistic missiles. This warning came at a decisive moment, when Pakistan’s fighter operations were largely absent and its air-defence systems were under severe pressure. Indian planners concluded that missiles were the most likely next step in Pakistan’s escalation ladder.





Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Former Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, explained that India had prepared for such a scenario. If Pakistan crossed the missile threshold, India was ready to strike legitimate military and war-supporting infrastructure.





These included power plants, bridges, and other critical assets that sustained Pakistan’s war-fighting machinery. Kapoor emphasised that the Indian Air Force had mapped out an escalation ladder, with successive phases targeting air-defence systems, strategic installations, and economic assets.





The intelligence warning underscored the seriousness of the situation. India’s leadership weighed the risks of escalation but remained confident in its ability to maintain dominance. The strikes already carried out had crippled Pakistan’s airbases and radar networks, leaving Islamabad with limited options.





The US input reinforced India’s assessment that Pakistan’s next move would be missile-based, and contingency plans were activated accordingly.





Kapoor revealed that India’s strategy was not limited to retaliation but extended to demonstrating escalation control. By signalling readiness to strike deeper into Pakistan’s infrastructure, India conveyed that it could dictate the pace and scale of the conflict.





This posture was designed to deter Pakistan from further escalation and to reassure allies that India retained operational superiority.





Sushant Singh, a national security analyst, added another dimension to the discussion. He acknowledged the leadership displayed during Operation Sindoor, particularly the decisiveness of India’s military and political command.





However, he pointed out what he considered India’s biggest weakness: information warfare. Despite battlefield successes, India struggled to shape the narrative internationally and domestically. Pakistan attempted to exploit this gap by projecting resilience and victimhood, while India’s messaging remained reactive.





The broader strategic message of Operation Sindoor was clear. India demonstrated that it could strike at will, neutralise Pakistan’s retaliatory capacity, and prepare for escalation without losing control.





The US intelligence input highlighted the global stakes of the confrontation, with Washington monitoring escalation risks closely. India’s calibrated response showed both restraint and resolve, balancing military dominance with strategic signalling.





The revelations by Air Marshal Kapoor provide rare insight into India’s military planning during the crisis. They confirm that India had prepared for multiple levels of escalation, including strikes on infrastructure that would cripple Pakistan’s economy and war-support systems.





This readiness reinforced India’s deterrence posture and ensured that Pakistan’s options were limited.





Operation Sindoor thus stands as a case study in escalation dominance. India combined precise military strikes, intelligence inputs, and strategic planning to achieve its objectives.





Yet, as Singh noted, the information warfare gap remains a challenge for India in future confrontations. The ability to control the narrative will be as important as battlefield success in shaping outcomes.





Agencies







